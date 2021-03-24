OBITX Expands Cryptocurrency Assets by Acquiring Bitcoin

Fleming Island, FL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBITX, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has converted 65% of its current and non-current cryptocurrency assets into Bitcoin. The conversion was the first official action of OBITX Ventures, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of OBITX, who will manage the cryptocurrency assets of the Company. OBITX Ventures is currently putting together an exclusive advisory council within the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets.

OBITX current portfolio of cryptocurrency assets consists of Bitcoin (BTC – 65%), an innovative payment network and the first decentralized cryptocurrency; Gemini Dollar (GUSD – 21%), a USD backed stablecoin built by a secure, trusted, and regulated cryptocurrency exchange; HEX token (HEX – 5%), touted as the first high interest blockchain certificate of deposit, other Ethereum based tokens (9%). Eric Jaffe, OBITX CEO stated, “We will continue to seek the appropriate blend of cryptocurrency assets that will maximize growth and earnings for our shareholders as our revenue stream continues to grow. The establishment of OBITX Ventures ensures we have two clearly focused groups within the organization. The first is to continue business development seeking opportunities internally and externally, either through grass roots growth or acquisition, while the second is focused on market awareness, ensuring our appreciating assets are monitored and maximized.”