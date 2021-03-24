 

DGAP-News Crux Informatics: Will Freiberg Named Chief Executive Officer of Crux Informatics

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

DGAP-News: Crux Informatics / Key word(s): Personnel
Crux Informatics: Will Freiberg Named Chief Executive Officer of Crux Informatics

24.03.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Will Freiberg Named Chief Executive Officer of Crux Informatics

Leading Data Engineering and Operations Platform Enters New Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Crux Informatics ("Crux"), which helps enterprises scale their data delivery, operations, and transformation needs, today announced that Will Freiberg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Philip Brittan will continue in a founder role focused on evangelism and key customer, data supplier and partner relationships.

The past 12 months were significant for Crux as the company saw a 10x increase in new customers and active datasets on the platform. Mr. Freiberg will help continue that momentum by leveraging his deep, customer-focused expertise. He most recently served as co-CEO at D2iQ (previously Mesosphere) and has a proven track record of helping multinational companies scale their infrastructure operational layer. In particular, Mr. Freiberg brings extensive experience working with hundreds of customers on their journey to the cloud, which will be critical in helping Crux's customers accelerate their cloud migrations.

"As we look to capitalize on the significant demand for our cloud delivery capabilities, schema and data protection, and customized data transformation services, the Board and I wanted to find a leader with world-class experience in scaling enterprise technology companies," said Philip Brittan. "We found that leader in Will. I know that Crux is just starting to reach the full potential we envisioned, and I look forward to partnering with Will in this next phase of Crux's evolution."

Prior to his role as Co-CEO of D2iQ, Mr. Freiberg held several other leadership positions with the company during his six-year tenure. Previously, he was Founder and CEO of ecommerce startup Tipping Basket, worked in the Venture Capital and Technology practice at Gunderson Dettmer, M&A practice at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and as an analyst at BNY Mellon.

