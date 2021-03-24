EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board of Directors resolved on a transfer of own shares pursuant to variable remuneration programmes
|
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea's Board of Directors resolved on a transfer of own shares pursuant to variable remuneration programmes
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|CH0284415681
|Valor:
|A1Z2TU
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1178014
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
|
1178014 24.03.2021Nordea Bk 0,55 % bis 06/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare