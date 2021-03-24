 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sung
Last name(s): Lee

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MorphoSys AG

b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: American Depositary Shares (ADS), CUSIP: 617760202; ratio: 4 ADS = 1 ordinary share of MorphoSys AG (ISIN: DE0006632003) For trade on Nasdaq

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.75 USD 22750.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.75 USD 22750.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Nasdaq
MIC: XNAS


24.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65110  24.03.2021 



Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


