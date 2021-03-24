CDK Global Introduces Elead CRM Solution to Heavy Equipment Dealers

The integration will provide agriculture and construction equipment dealers the industry’s first fully integrated CRM solution within their existing DMS workflow, which will help strengthen customer relationships and deliver personalized experiences.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq; CDK) Heavy Equipment, a leading provider of integrated information technology solutions to the heavy equipment retail industry, today announced it will offer the Elead customer relationship management (CRM) solution to heavy equipment dealers with the ability to integrate it into the CDK IntelliDealer dealer management system (DMS) this summer.

“For decades, we have worked closely with our heavy equipment customers to bring solutions that enable them to run their businesses more efficiently, drive profitability and keep customers for life,” said Kris Denos, vice president, and region general manager, Recreation and Heavy Equipment, CDK Global. “The popularity of Elead CRM has consistently been strong with our automotive retail customers, because it is an easy-to-use, integrated platform designed to help them get the most out of every sales opportunity. We’re excited to bring the power of Elead to our customers and help them maximize the value of the tools they use every day.”

The Elead integration will help heavy equipment dealers:

Aggregate all customer data into one system for more personal connections throughout the customer lifecycle

Customize follow-up processes with phone call, email and text solutions tailored to solve unique business communication challenges

Stay by their customer’s side with flexible, mobile solutions

Make better business decisions based on data-driven insights

Additional details will be available later this spring.

CDK Heavy Equipment has 38 years of experience in adapting to the quickly changing needs of the heavy equipment industry. CDK Global continues to invest strategically to deliver solutions that enable dealers to become more innovative, profitable and self-sufficient. CDK Heavy Equipment solutions include IntelliDealer, MyDealer, ID MobileAccess, along with purpose-built functionality for inspections, rental, voice and text communication, virtual customer experience solutions, and OEM integrations.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005056/en/