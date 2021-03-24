 

CDK Global Introduces Elead CRM Solution to Heavy Equipment Dealers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq; CDK) Heavy Equipment, a leading provider of integrated information technology solutions to the heavy equipment retail industry, today announced it will offer the Elead customer relationship management (CRM) solution to heavy equipment dealers with the ability to integrate it into the CDK IntelliDealer dealer management system (DMS) this summer.

The integration will provide agriculture and construction equipment dealers the industry’s first fully integrated CRM solution within their existing DMS workflow, which will help strengthen customer relationships and deliver personalized experiences.

“For decades, we have worked closely with our heavy equipment customers to bring solutions that enable them to run their businesses more efficiently, drive profitability and keep customers for life,” said Kris Denos, vice president, and region general manager, Recreation and Heavy Equipment, CDK Global. “The popularity of Elead CRM has consistently been strong with our automotive retail customers, because it is an easy-to-use, integrated platform designed to help them get the most out of every sales opportunity. We’re excited to bring the power of Elead to our customers and help them maximize the value of the tools they use every day.”

The Elead integration will help heavy equipment dealers:

  • Aggregate all customer data into one system for more personal connections throughout the customer lifecycle
  • Customize follow-up processes with phone call, email and text solutions tailored to solve unique business communication challenges
  • Stay by their customer’s side with flexible, mobile solutions
  • Make better business decisions based on data-driven insights

Additional details will be available later this spring.

CDK Heavy Equipment has 38 years of experience in adapting to the quickly changing needs of the heavy equipment industry. CDK Global continues to invest strategically to deliver solutions that enable dealers to become more innovative, profitable and self-sufficient. CDK Heavy Equipment solutions include IntelliDealer, MyDealer, ID MobileAccess, along with purpose-built functionality for inspections, rental, voice and text communication, virtual customer experience solutions, and OEM integrations.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

CDK Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CDK Global Introduces Elead CRM Solution to Heavy Equipment Dealers CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq; CDK) Heavy Equipment, a leading provider of integrated information technology solutions to the heavy equipment retail industry, today announced it will offer the Elead customer relationship management (CRM) solution to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Bentley Acceleration Initiatives Launches OpenTower iQ, a Digital Co-Venture with Visual ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
CDK Global, Inc. Announces Completion of International Business Sale
24.02.21
CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend