Semtech Announces New Chip Solution, GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge for Broadcast Video

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced its new, industry-first GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge chip which enables low power, seamlessly connected, uncompressed 4K-video, multichannel audio, and large amounts of metadata to cross the barrier between HDMI and SDI without requiring an FPGA. The GS12170 is a single-chip solution for converting HDMI signals to SDI (or vice versa) and when paired with Semtech’s industry-leading 12G UHD-SDI reclocking cable equalizers and cable drivers, the chip allows for a long-reach, high-performance, low power SDI connection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005079/en/