Semtech Announces New Chip Solution, GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge for Broadcast Video
Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced its new, industry-first GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge chip which enables low power, seamlessly connected, uncompressed 4K-video, multichannel audio, and large amounts of metadata to cross the barrier between HDMI and SDI without requiring an FPGA. The GS12170 is a single-chip solution for converting HDMI signals to SDI (or vice versa) and when paired with Semtech’s industry-leading 12G UHD-SDI reclocking cable equalizers and cable drivers, the chip allows for a long-reach, high-performance, low power SDI connection.
The GS12170 is the enabler to move from HD to 4K for low-cost HDMI extenders, by eliminating the need for costly FPGAs. Reach is over 100m of UHD-rated coaxial cable when paired with Semtech’s GS12341 reclocking SDI adaptive UHD-SDI cable equalizer and GS12281 reclocking UHD-SDI cable driver, all while offering significantly lower power consumption than previously possible.
GS12170 features include:
- Conversion of HDMI to SDI,SDI to HDMI or SDI to SDI (gearbox) in a single chip
- Full support for video formats compatible with SDI from HD-SDI to 12G UHD-SDI, including both single-link and multilink connections
- Support for formats up to 4Kp60 4:2:2 YCbCr 10-bit (UHDTV-1)
- Support for RGB, 4:4:4 and 12-bitinterfaces
- Automatic HDMI and SDI audio embedding and de-embedding
- Dedicated I2S audio pins for up to 16-channels of audio at 48kHz sampling frequency; 8-channels of audio at 96kHz samplingfrequency
- Automatic handlingand conversion betweenSMPTE ST 352 Stream ID and CTA 861 Infoframes
- Dedicated high-speed ancillary data interfacefor handing largemetadata payloads
- Dedicated SMPTE timecode generation and insertion
Combining the benefits of low-power operation with a small footprint, the GS12170 is ideal for integration in 4K monitors, cameras, extenders, format converters, production switchers, and other AV equipment. In addition to direct interfacing to HDMI ISPs, the GS12170 can be used to add low-cost HDMI confidence monitoring to applications where dedicated SDI monitoring may be cost prohibitive. Learn more about GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge on the Semtech website.
