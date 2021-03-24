Blue Ridge Bank Assists More Than 4,000 Small Businesses with 2021 PPP Loans

The average PPP loan amount per bank customer has been $85,849, with an estimated 900 loans totaling more than $63 million to restaurants, hotels, and other businesses in the hospitality industry.

“Nearly 40,000 people have been assisted by the Bank’s around-the-clock efforts,” said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Bank. “The PPP loans are a critical lifeline for our customers and communities. The energy and commitment displayed by our team has allowed us to fund loans in as few as four days at a time when business owners need us the most.”

More than two-thirds, or 1,473, of the Bank’s issued First Draw PPP loans have been processed for forgiveness by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) as of March 15, 2021. An additional 141 PPP loans have been submitted and are awaiting final approval from the SBA.

“Our SBA team has worked diligently since January to secure funding for our customers, working long days and weekends to process applications,” said Michael Knotts, Senior Vice President of Government Guaranteed Lending and Business Development at Blue Ridge Bank. “We’re proud of the fact that the PPP origination process did not slow down our efforts to process forgiveness applications from loans funded in 2020. We’ve also quickly adjusted to changes from the current administration for individuals utilizing Schedule C of tax returns for calculations, ensuring our customers have a seamless experience in spite of those changes.”

To learn more about applying for a PPP loan through Blue Ridge Bank, visit: https://www.mybrb.com/sba/.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, National Association. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. The Company also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, and trust administration. Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.