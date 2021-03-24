UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Approved by Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for the Prevention of Relapses of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

MTPC has rights to the development and commercialization of UPLIZNA for NMOSD as well as other potential future indications in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan. Horizon is eligible to receive milestone payments based on certain milestones, plus payments based, in part, on sales revenue.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that its strategic partner Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) has received manufacturing and marketing approval of UPLIZNA for the prevention of relapses of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (including neuromyelitis optica) from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

“The UPLIZNA approval in Japan is a significant milestone for NMOSD patients as it provides another treatment option for this devastating disease,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “We continue to aggressively execute on a global expansion strategy with our other on-market and investigational medicines with the goal of bringing important treatments to those impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.”

About Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

NMOSD is a rare, severe, autoimmune disease that attacks the optic nerve, spinal cord and brain stem, which leads to loss of vision and paralysis. In Japan, it has a low prevalence rate of 2 to 4 cases per 100,000 population1. The disease is primarily associated with anti-aquaporin 4 (AQP4) antibodies, which are detected in approximately 73%-90% of patients with NMOSD2.

About UPLIZNA Approved in the United States

INDICATION

UPLIZNA is indicated for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

UPLIZNA is contraindicated in patients with:

A history of life-threatening infusion reaction to UPLIZNA

Active hepatitis B infection

Active or untreated latent tuberculosis

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infusion Reactions: UPLIZNA can cause infusion reactions, which can include headache, nausea, somnolence, dyspnea, fever, myalgia, rash or other symptoms. Infusion reactions were most common with the first infusion but were also observed during subsequent infusions. Administer pre-medication with a corticosteroid, an antihistamine and an anti-pyretic.