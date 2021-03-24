Vocera and Status Solutions Announce New System Integrations

Interoperability between Status Solutions’ core alerting platform, SARA (Situational Awareness and Response Assistant), and the Vocera Platform enables actionable notifications from clinical and operational systems to be routed to the right person or group via their hands-free Vocera Badge, smartphone app, or workstation. The relationship empowers intelligent integrations and alarm management with smart beds, resident monitors, fire panels and more. The two companies have partnered to help reduce interruption fatigue, speed up staff response times, and support long-term care customers during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced it is partnering with Status Solutions to enhance and expand alert management solutions in long-term care facilities across the United States. Status Solutions offers situational awareness technologies for life safety, security, environmental monitoring, and mass notification.

“Together with Vocera we are empowering clinical care team members with critical and contextual information to quickly mobilize the right people and resources,” said Amy Jeffs, Vice President at Status Solutions, which is used in more than 1,200 senior living communities across the country.

Elder Care Alliance integrated SARA and the hands-free Vocera Badge in four of its California communities. Alarm notifications from SARA are sent directly to Vocera devices worn by employees in assisted living and memory care centers. Each notification includes the resident’s name, location, and event type. Average alarm response times improved by 23% across Elder Care Alliance between 2018 and 2019. Resident satisfaction scores related to staff responsiveness increased 11 percentage points between 2019 and 2020.

“The integration between Vocera and SARA sped up our staff response times, helping us improve resident safety and satisfaction,” Carmel Dolcine-Joseph, Vice President of Wellness at Elder Care Alliance said. “It has also helped us standardize communication on a single device. Instead of carrying mobile phones, pagers and larger radios, our employees only need to wear the Vocera Badge to connect and collaborate.”

“Never more essential, effective communication that provides real-time situational awareness is critical to connecting staff and protecting residents across aged care communities,” Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera said. “We are proud to partner with Status Solutions and Elder Care Alliance, where the safety and well-being of residents, families and employees are top priorities.”