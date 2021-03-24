Dalrada Financial Corporation Appoints David Pickett as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development

 

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) is pleased to announce to its shareholders and the public that, effective immediately, Mr. David Pickett has accepted the position of Dalrada’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada, states, “It is with great excitement for Dalrada that the Company is announcing Mr. Pickett’s new position as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. His proven leadership in the position of Dalrada’s Vice President of Business Development since 2017 has provided the Company with this natural progression. Mr. Pickett is now overseeing all aspects of Dalrada’s global sales and business development efforts. His new role encompasses all of Dalrada’s portfolio companies in Engineering and Technology, Science and Health, as well as Clean Energy and Sustainability.”

Mr. Pickett’s professional background includes 20 years’ experience in executive relationship development and business growth. He has worked with the largest OEM and Fortune 500 companies in the world. Mr. Pickett’s vast knowledge base of Engineering and Manufacturing operational and supply chain requirements has proven to be a strategic asset for accelerating the growth of Dalrada Precision’s global manufacturing and Clean Energy initiatives through its portfolio company Likido Limited.

Mr. Pickett’s efforts with Dalrada’s Health initiatives resulted in a rapidly growing national and global presence for the Company’s alternative alcohol-free eco-friendly sanitizing, health products, and health services. Dalrada Health and its subsidiaries International Health Group (IHG), Pacific Stem Cells, LLC, and GlanHealth are positioned as leaders in their space.

Holding decades of consulting experience in information technology, Mr. Pickett’s affinity for business development benefits Dalrada’s Technology division. Prakat Solutions, Inc. (“Prakat”) serves businesses of all sizes from Fortune 50-ranked to small-to-medium businesses. Prakat tailors technology to meet today’s challenging requirements of secure finance, application development, and business continuity on a global scale.

For additional information, visit https://dalrada.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Disclaimer

