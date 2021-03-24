 

ISW Holdings Enters $300 Billion Teleheath and Home Healthcare Sector with Official Launch of TeleCare Home Health LLC

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in telehealth and cryptocurrency mining, announces the official launch of TeleCare Home Health, LLC (“TeleCare”), a wholly owned telehealth and home healthcare subsidiary.   ISW Holdings, through its subsidiary TeleCare Home Health, LLC, is now positioned to take advantage of the $300 billion global home healthcare market.

Grand View Research anticipates the global home healthcare market size to reach $515.6 billion by 2027, registering an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

“TeleCare Home Health gives us a proprietary footprint in the vastly growing telehealth and home healthcare market,” said Alonzo Pierce, president and chairman of ISW Holdings. “With demand for telehealth and home healthcare services increasing due to our aging population, we believe we are well positioned to offer high quality, effective services to meet the rapidly growing demand for more patient-centric services through value-based healthcare. We are confident that today’s official launch of TeleCare Home Health is the beginning of a company focused on providing a solution to what will soon become a half-trillion-dollar marketplace.”    

TeleCare is awaiting Medicare/Medicaid accreditation but has already reached the qualifying number of patients and has hired a full-time Director of Nursing. As a feature of its continued partnership with Paradigm Home Health, LLC, management from both companies will work together to foster the success and growth of the joint venture.

Pierce added, “The pandemic crisis has sparked many changes, and some of them will be with us for the long term. A great example of one such change is the way we interface with our healthcare resources. Regulatory and cultural changes have opened up a more efficient path forward, and TeleCare will be one of the frontline players helping to shape that future.”

The Company believes there is tremendous upside in the global home healthcare market with the projected growth numbers, which may be underestimated in the space following the pandemic. Advances made in telehealth technology, broad deregulation of external health management, and widespread acceptance of care outside of traditional healthcare facilities have clearly become far more common over the past year.

