Qorvo Accelerates 5G Smartphone Design with RF Fusion20

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO ), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced increased shipments of its RF Fusion20 portfolio, an expansion of its award-winning family of integrated 5G RF front-end (RFFE) modules, to all major 5G smartphone manufacturers. Fusion20 adds receive path integration and RF shielding to deliver full transmit and receive coverage in a complete suite of configurations to match varying regional market needs.

Advanced front-end modules support all major 5G bands and chipsets, offering unrivaled integration and RF shielding for improved performance and time to market

Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products, said, “To support the rapid adoption of 5G in flagship and mass-tier handsets, manufacturers need greater integration and significantly higher performance, requiring best-in-class technologies throughout the RFFE. Fusion20 meets these challenges by combining Qorvo’s world-class GaAs power amplifiers, advanced BAW multiplexing and integrated RF shielding, enabling our customers to introduce innovative new designs with enhanced performance and connectivity.”

Qorvo’s Fusion20 modules support all major baseband chipsets. Key advances include the integration of the receive path and low-noise amplifier, which increases receive performance and connectivity while saving valuable board space. Fusion20 also features Qorvo’s innovative MicroShield RF shielding on each module. MicroShield minimizes the potential for undesirable interactions between RFFE components, enabling manufacturers to simplify development and accelerate time to market. Fusion20 helps support the most stringent 5G bandwidth requirements of up to 200 MHz.



Fusion20 includes the QM77048 mid-/high-band, QM77043 low-band, and QM78207/208/209 ultra-high-band modules, in regional configurations to meet specific market requirements. Qorvo has optimized Fusion20 as a full 5G front-end solution complemented by Qorvo’s Wi-Fi 6/6E modules. When implemented as a system, the modules provide a robust path to rapid 5G handset development.

These advanced modules build on the success of Qorvo’s RF Fusion 5G portfolio, which has been adopted across multiple leading manufacturers. RF Fusion provides a complete, highly integrated RFFE solution encompassing all major 5G and 4G bands.

More information about Qorvo’s RF Fusion 5G portfolio, winner of the GTI Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award, is available here.