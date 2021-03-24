 

LIZHI INC. Announces In-car Audio Collaboration with New Energy Vehicle Company ENOVATE Motors

GUANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its cooperation with ENOVATE Motors (“ENOVATE”), an established Chinese new energy vehicle company, to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio content product into ENOVATE’s vehicle system.

ENOVATE is a new energy vehicle manufacturer that develops, manufactures, sells, and provides related service of new energy vehicles in China. As an explorer of green intelligent mobility, it is committed to refining the design, quality, and intelligent experience of vehicles with innovative technology. Through the collaboration, LIZHI’s in-car audio content product will be applied to the second model of ENOVATE-ENOVATE ME5. According to public sources, ENOVATE ME5 is expected to be launched in China in the near future with pure electric model and range extended model.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, “We are excited to cooperate with ENOVATE, which is an established vehicle company dedicated to exploring future green travel solutions through innovative technology. Through this cooperation, our vertical podcast platform LIZHI Podcast (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese) will be integrated into ENOVATE’s vehicle system as an in-car audio product to provide premium podcast listening experiences to users. Leveraging the technology advantages of both LIZHI and ENOVATE, we believe that this cooperation will improve mobility experiences for users.

With the continuous development of the new energy vehicle and Internet of Vehicles industries, we believe podcast may become one of the best media formats of in-car entertainment, and the in-car listening scenario may also become an important usage scenario for podcast. The cooperation with ENOVATE marks another partnership we have achieved in the in-car audio field. In the future, leveraging our curated podcast content and AI-empowered content recommendation and distribution engines, we expect to continue strengthening collaboration with vehicle companies to reach a broader user base and further improve in-car audio experiences.”

