LIZHI INC. Announces In-car Audio Collaboration with New Energy Vehicle Company ENOVATE Motors

GUANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its cooperation with ENOVATE Motors (“ENOVATE”), an established Chinese new energy vehicle company, to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio content product into ENOVATE’s vehicle system.



ENOVATE is a new energy vehicle manufacturer that develops, manufactures, sells, and provides related service of new energy vehicles in China. As an explorer of green intelligent mobility, it is committed to refining the design, quality, and intelligent experience of vehicles with innovative technology. Through the collaboration, LIZHI’s in-car audio content product will be applied to the second model of ENOVATE-ENOVATE ME5. According to public sources, ENOVATE ME5 is expected to be launched in China in the near future with pure electric model and range extended model.