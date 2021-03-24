 

iMD Companies, Inc. Launches New Crypto Currency Farming Data Center Operations in Phoenix, Arizona and Gives Guidance on Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Progress for the Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Phoenix, AZ, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that we have launched a new crypto currency farming data center in Phoenix, Arizona. This is in additional to our San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento locations. This will increase our farming capacity for crypto currencies. The company facilities are equipped with our powerful dedicated server technology and JBOD-Raid architecture hard drive array systems. 

iMD is focused on the new commercialization tools of Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs). As a developer of NFTs for clients, we can extract the real value of assets, commerce and various forms of creative expression. The next generation of value will be found where people can participate in the success of other people, brands, talents, artists and more. We believe that through this model we unlock the real values of items, but even more importantly, allow the true success to come through the individuals and not the multiple layers of commerce.

This becomes a peer-to-peer marketplace where value, price and sales are actually rewarded and not so diluted that the participants literally see more of their money. The blockchain prevents the false sales of similar items and can completely keep track of both the sale and monetary exchange. In the case of NFTs, the owner will enjoy the majority of the revenues which is the way we believe it should be. We are happy to be part of this exciting new commerce arena. We anticipate NFTs to be a very large market which will exceed 100’s of Millions of dollars. The company expects to have our first NFT transactions developed and announced in the near term.

Follow iMD Companies, Inc. on on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/imd_inc

and on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/imdcompaniesinc/

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, and cryptocurrency markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com

800-474-8996




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iMD Companies, Inc. Launches New Crypto Currency Farming Data Center Operations in Phoenix, Arizona and Gives Guidance on Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Progress for the Company Phoenix, AZ, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that we have launched a new crypto currency farming data center in Phoenix, Arizona. This is in additional to our San Francisco Bay …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin