 

Data443 Reports Record Revenue and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Total Revenue Increased 70%, Deferred Revenue Increased 59% Year-over-Year 
 Representing Compounding Natural Organic Growth & Stellar Customer Retention

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Business Accomplishments:

  • Entered into a new collaboration with the leader in the cloud data warehouse market, Actian Corporation.
  • Further integrated ClassiDocs into Microsoft products with membership in the by invite only Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) in late 2020.
  • Executed a multi-year, six-figure subscription-based agreement with a leading U.S.-based insurance company for our Data Archiving product set.
  • Awarded a six-figure per year, three-year contract with a leading global bank headquartered in the Middle East, servicing the bank’s more than 10,000 employees for our classification product suite.
  • Retired all outstanding debt liabilities with a variable conversion rate feature, resulting in the elimination of over $10,000,000 in derivative liabilities.
  • Completed our first acquisition of 2021, acquiring all rights to ArcMail, the culmination of the prior two-year licensing agreement held by Data443.
  • Retired over $5 Million of convertible debt since the start of 2020. 

Business Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2020:

  • Acquired Resilient Access from Resilient Network Systems, a Silicon Valley-based SaaS platform that performs SSO and adaptive access control ”on the fly” with sophisticated and flexible policy workflows for authentication and authorization. Resilient Access, their flagship product we acquired in the transaction, is secured by patent-protected Box.Net for Fortune 50 companies.
  • Acquired assets of IntellyWP, an Italy-based developer that produces WordPress plug-ins, which specializes in experience enhancements of more than 170,000 active installations worldwide and over 1.5 million downloads.
  • Integrated the FileFacets technology and staff into the Data443 family. Completed services engagements and liquidated non-related IP assets at a positive margin. Re-onboarding existing customers; integrating aggressive technology capabilities into ClassiDocs and Archiving Manager capabilities. Submitting existing Patent Pending IP for Patent approvals.
  • Announced the official release of a substantial enhancement for DataExpress, utilizing Google-based Two-Factor Authentication solution actively deployed in a Fortune 100 customer to conform to upgraded security mandates.

Management Commentary:

