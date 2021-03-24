Data443 Reports Record Revenue and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Total Revenue Increased 70%, Deferred Revenue Increased 59% Year-over-Year

Representing Compounding Natural Organic Growth & Stellar Customer Retention

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020.