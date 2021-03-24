ORYZON Publishes Vafidemstat First-in-Human Clinical Trial Manuscript in CNS Drugs Journal

Vafidemstat displayed good safety and tolerability in healthy young and elderly volunteers





Paper confirms vafidemstat engages LSD1 target in humans and exhibits CNS penetration

Vafidemstat is currently in Phase IIb in Borderline Personality Disorder



MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces the publication of a scientific paper in the peer-reviewed international medical journal, CNS Drugs. The article describes the first-in-human clinical trial with vafidemstat (ORY-2001), an LSD1 inhibitor currently in Phase II clinical development for psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. LSD1 (aka KDM1A) is a histone demethylase that has been proposed as a target for treatment of neurodegenerative, psychiatric and neurodevelopmental diseases.

The manuscript, entitled "First-in-human randomized trial to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of the KDM1A inhibitor vafidemstat” reports the results of vafidemstat’s Phase I clinical trial in healthy young and older adult volunteers to determine safety and tolerability, to characterize pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics and to assess CNS exposure of vafidemstat. The trial was a single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I trial and included single and repeated dose escalation parts and an open label CNS penetration sub-study.

In the trial, vafidemstat was well tolerated and did not produce any severe adverse events (SAEs) in either the Single Ascending Dose or Multiple Ascending Dose parts. The pharmacokinetics data indicated that vafidemstat is suitable for daily administration. The trial further confirmed vafidemstat’s LSD1 target engagement and CNS penetration, and enabled dose selection for subsequent Phase II trials.

Following this first-in-human clinical trial, vafidemstat has been tested in multiple Phase IIa clinical trials, and has been proven safe and well-tolerated in approximately 300 treated subjects, some on continuous therapy for up to 18 months. Recent Phase IIa efficacy data support vafidemstat as an emerging therapeutic option for the treatment of agitation-aggression in psychiatric disorders including Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder and in Alzheimer’s disease. Based on these results, the company has launched a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial (PORTICO trial) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in BPD patients and an additional Phase IIb trial to address cognitive impairment and negative symptoms in schizophrenia patients (EVOLUTION trial) is planned to launch later this year. LSD1 has emerged as a promising target in personalized medicine in a number of genetically defined neurodevelopmental syndromes and psychiatric disorders. The company is also deploying a precision medicine approach with vafidemstat in these indications.