 

ORYZON Publishes Vafidemstat First-in-Human Clinical Trial Manuscript in CNS Drugs Journal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

  • Vafidemstat displayed good safety and tolerability in healthy young and elderly volunteers
  • Paper confirms vafidemstat engages LSD1 target in humans and exhibits CNS penetration
  • Vafidemstat is currently in Phase IIb in Borderline Personality Disorder

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces the publication of a scientific paper in the peer-reviewed international medical journal, CNS Drugs. The article describes the first-in-human clinical trial with vafidemstat (ORY-2001), an LSD1 inhibitor currently in Phase II clinical development for psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. LSD1 (aka KDM1A) is a histone demethylase that has been proposed as a target for treatment of neurodegenerative, psychiatric and neurodevelopmental diseases.

The manuscript, entitled "First-in-human randomized trial to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of the KDM1A inhibitor vafidemstat” reports the results of vafidemstat’s Phase I clinical trial in healthy young and older adult volunteers to determine safety and tolerability, to characterize pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics and to assess CNS exposure of vafidemstat. The trial was a single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I trial and included single and repeated dose escalation parts and an open label CNS penetration sub-study.

In the trial, vafidemstat was well tolerated and did not produce any severe adverse events (SAEs) in either the Single Ascending Dose or Multiple Ascending Dose parts. The pharmacokinetics data indicated that vafidemstat is suitable for daily administration. The trial further confirmed vafidemstat’s LSD1 target engagement and CNS penetration, and enabled dose selection for subsequent Phase II trials.

Following this first-in-human clinical trial, vafidemstat has been tested in multiple Phase IIa clinical trials, and has been proven safe and well-tolerated in approximately 300 treated subjects, some on continuous therapy for up to 18 months. Recent Phase IIa efficacy data support vafidemstat as an emerging therapeutic option for the treatment of agitation-aggression in psychiatric disorders including Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder and in Alzheimer’s disease. Based on these results, the company has launched a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial (PORTICO trial) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in BPD patients and an additional Phase IIb trial to address cognitive impairment and negative symptoms in schizophrenia patients (EVOLUTION trial) is planned to launch later this year. LSD1 has emerged as a promising target in personalized medicine in a number of genetically defined neurodevelopmental syndromes and psychiatric disorders. The company is also deploying a precision medicine approach with vafidemstat in these indications.

Seite 1 von 4


Oryzon Genomics S.A Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORYZON Publishes Vafidemstat First-in-Human Clinical Trial Manuscript in CNS Drugs Journal Vafidemstat displayed good safety and tolerability in healthy young and elderly volunteersPaper confirms vafidemstat engages LSD1 target in humans and exhibits CNS penetrationVafidemstat is currently in Phase IIb in Borderline Personality Disorder …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
ORYZON to Participate in Upcoming Virtual International Conferences in March and April
15.03.21
ORYZON Announces Successful Pre-IND Meeting with FDA for the Clinical Development of Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder
09.03.21
ORYZON Presents vafidemstat 12-month Clinical Data From its Phase IIa Clinical Trials ETHERAL and REIMAGINE-AD in Alzheimer’s at the Virtual AD/PD-2021 Conference
23.02.21
ORYZON Reports Results and Corporate Update for 4th Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020