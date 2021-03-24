 

Bruce Lee Inc. & TraQiQ Launch “Be Water Membership” for the Bruce Lee community

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Bellevue WA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ") and its Kringle Subsidiary offer industry leading solutions for Loyalty and regards programs. Today TraQiQ is proud to announce a broad partnership with the Bruce Lee Organization.

Bruce Lee and his legacy spans across multiple generations, his practices, movies, and wisdom continue to inspire greatness in people of all ages around the world. That is why Kringle is excited with the rollout of the “Be Water Membership" Platform (https://bl.krng.me/). Brought forth by Shannon Lee, CEO of Bruce. Lee, LLC., to continue to connect Fans with her father Bruce Lee and his teachings. 

According to Shannon Lee, “This platform allows subscribing members a direct connection to Bruce Lee through daily inspirational messages from my father's philosophy and teachings. Members will also be eligible to win rare memorabilia from the Bruce Lee Family Archive and various exclusive licensed products through our monthly membership giveaway."

According to Sandeep Soni, Founder & CEO of Kringle, “One of the most exciting parts of the program is that a percentage of the subscription proceeds will be going to support the Bruce Lee Foundation to further the message of charity and giving back.” 

According to Dennis Chang, Managing Partner at Bruce Lee, LLC., "Our membership platform provides a direct link for the Bruce Lee Brand to engage with our rapidly growing fan community of over 100 million people worldwide. We can deliver Bruce's own words straight to our members' phones and personal devices allowing Fans a unique opportunity to be inspired and interact with the iconic brand like never before."

The technology platform is an amalgamation of mobile tech, social media tools, advanced data mining algorithms and seamless integrations with the telecom networks to create a product that runs on auto pilot.

About TraQiQ, Inc.
TraQiQ, Inc. is a global technology company with a suite of products designed to help identify customers, facilitate transactions and fulfill transactions. TraQiQ’s leading edge FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world and are helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability and driving efficient financial transactions. For more information, visit https://www.traqiq.com/

The company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company’s YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxGjqDd7jwB-0qo1_o3isrw

Please join the conversation on our TraQiQ supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/traqiq

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 
Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, that the reverse stock split may not have the intended benefits, that the Company may not meet applicable NASDAQ Capital Market requirements necessary for listing and/or NASDAQ may not approve the Company's listing application; and any capital raises. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to may differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements.

TraQiQ, Inc.
Tel: +1 425-818-0560
Email: investors@TraQiQ.com

SOURCE TraQiQ, Inc.


TraqIQ Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bruce Lee Inc. & TraQiQ Launch “Be Water Membership” for the Bruce Lee community Bellevue WA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ") and its Kringle Subsidiary offer industry leading solutions for Loyalty and regards programs. Today TraQiQ is proud to announce a broad …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin