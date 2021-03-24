 

CytomX Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event on April 7, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event at 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

In addition to company executives, CytomX’s investor event will feature presentations from and an interactive Q&A session with industry experts, including:

  • John Lambert Ph.D., Queen’s University Belfast, an expert on conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs),
  • Sara M. Tolaney, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, an expert in breast oncology, and
  • Melissa L. Johnson, M.D., Sarah Cannon Research Institute, an expert in lung cancer.

The event will focus on CytomX’s Probody technology platform and the two conditionally activated ADCs, praluzatamab ravtansine (CX-2009) and CX-2029.

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations section of CytomX’s website, www.cytomx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. We are developing a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics, based on our Probody technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Probody therapeutics are conditionally activated antibodies designed to remain inactive until they are activated by proteases in the tumor microenvironment. As a result, Probody therapeutics are intended to bind selectively to tumors and decrease binding to healthy tissue, to minimize toxicity and potentially create safer, more effective therapies. As leaders in the field, our innovative technology is designed to turn previously undruggable targets into druggable targets and to enable more effective combination therapies. CytomX and its partners, comprised of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, have developed a robust pipeline of potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates against novel, difficult to drug targets and potential best-in-class immunotherapeutic candidates against clinically validated targets. The CytomX clinical-stage pipeline comprises five assets, four of which are in Phase 2 clinical studies. First-in-class product candidates against previously undruggable targets include a CD166-targeting conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (praluzatamab ravtansine, CX-2009) and a CD71-targeting conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029). CD166 and CD71 are among cancer targets that are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody-drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. The CytomX clinical-stage pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probodies, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, and our wholly-owned conditionally activated anti-PD-L1 antibody, pacmilimab (CX-072). For additional information about CytomX Therapeutics, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX Contact:
Chau Cheng, PhD MBA
VP, Investor Relations & Corp. Communications
ccheng@cytomx.com
Direct: (650) 273-4999

Investor and Media Contact:
Stern Investor Relations
Stephanie Ascher
stephanie.ascher@sternir.com
212-362-1200


