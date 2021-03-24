Beyond Air to Present Abstracts at the American Thoracic Society Virtual Sessions in May 2021

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric NO for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that the Company will present two abstracts at the upcoming American Thoracic Society International Conference 2021 (ATS 2021), which will be held virtually May 14-19, 2021.

Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of Inhaled Nitric Oxide for the Treatment of Acute Bronchiolitis: An Evaluation of Three Trials

Session: TP076 Pediatric Intensive Care and Interventional Pulmonology

Participant: Asher Tal, M.D. Professor Emeritus, Pediatrics, Soroka University Medical Center; Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beer-Sheva, Israel

Abstract Title: Inhaled Nitric Oxide for the Treatment of COVID-19 and Other Viral Pneumonias in Adults

Session: TP092 Clinical Advances in SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19

Participant: Talya Wolak, M.D. Faculty of Medicine, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel; The Internal Medicine Department D at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Israel

The ePosters will be available on-demand during the conference and on the Company’s website thereafter.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. LungFit can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit for clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as SARS-CoV-2 and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net .