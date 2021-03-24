Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The fireside chat will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.