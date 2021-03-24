Radius Health Provides Update on Abaloparatide

The Company will continue to provide business updates when appropriate in a timely and transparent manner.

BOSTON, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS) provided an update on the abaloparatide asset including regulatory progress as well as U.S. commercial activity.

Japan Regulatory Approval for Female & Male Osteoporotic Patients

Teijin Pharma Limited, the core company of the Teijin Group’s healthcare business, received approval for Ostabaro abaloparatide acetate in Japan for the treatment of osteoporosis and for promotion of bone formation in both female and male patients with high risk of fractures.

Teijin Pharma Limited is developing an additional dosage for Ostabaro in order to respond to Japan’s 14-day prescription limit. The date when Teijin Pharma Limited starts exclusive sales of Ostabaro in Japan is undecided.

The approval in Japan fundamentally advances the abaloparatide molecule opportunity for Radius. We congratulate our partner – Teijin Pharma Limited – on this significant accomplishment and look forward to supporting their future efforts in every way.

The two companies have initiated discussions on broadening the partnership to include abaloparatide-TD in Japan.

European Regulatory Re-Filing

Radius has nearly completed a multi-month scientific consultation with a number of EU member states. Based on general and specific feedback, the Company will re-file abaloparatide in the EU and has notified the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of its intentions. This notification was delivered by submitting a “Letter of Intent” to the agency.

As part of the re-filing process, Radius will explore positioning abaloparatide as a therapeutic for either patients ‘with high risk of fracture’ or patients ‘with or who have suffered a fracture’.

U.S. TYMLOS Commercial: New Patient Growth

Following a record quarter in Q4 2020, below are key metrics for our Q1 2021 results to date: