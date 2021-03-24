Blucora Contrasts Expertise and Progress Under Current Board Against Ancora’s Questionable Nominees in Letter to Stockholders

Current Balanced, Diverse Board of Directors Brings Expertise Gained at Some of World’s Most Respected Companies, Further Augmented by Four New Directors Since March 2020

DALLAS, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax-focused financial solutions, today mailed a letter to its stockholders presenting the current Board’s relevant experience and deep expertise. In connection with the Company’s upcoming 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled to be held on April 21, 2021, the Company urges stockholders to vote “FOR” ALL of the Company’s highly qualified director candidates using the BLUE proxy card. Blucora stockholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2021 are eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

Under the leadership of the current Board and management team, Blucora is gaining momentum and showing measurable improvement after repositioning its two tax-focused businesses for sustainable, long-term growth. In fact, Blucora’s share price has increased 91% over the past six months through March 18, 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 by 72 percentage points.

Ancora Catalyst Institutional, LP (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), an activist stockholder that recently accumulated approximately 3% of Blucora’s outstanding shares, has nominated Ancora’s CEO Fred DiSanto and two of his close associates and a marketing director at a New York hedge fund to fill nearly half the independent director seats on Blucora’s Board. Blucora does not believe stockholders would be well served by replacing the leading and diverse executives on the current Board with Ancora’s associates and nominees.

Blucora encourages stockholders to reelect the current Board, which has demonstrated both its capacity and commitment to act for the benefit of all stockholders by voting “FOR” ALL nominees on the BLUE proxy card.

The letter and other important information related to the Annual Meeting can be found at VoteBlucora.com.

Simply discard any white proxy card you may receive from Ancora. Blucora's Board does not endorse any of Ancora's nominees, and we urge you NOT to submit any vote using Ancora's white proxy card, even as a protest vote. Voting to "WITHHOLD" with respect to any of Ancora's nominees on a white proxy card sent to you by Ancora is not the same as voting "FOR" the Board's nominees on the BLUE proxy card because a vote to "WITHHOLD" with respect to any of Ancora's nominees on its white proxy card will revoke any BLUE proxy you may have previously submitted.