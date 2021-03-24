 

AYRO to Report Year-End 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), announces today that it will report year-end 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 31, before the market open.

Rod Keller, CEO and Curt Smith, CFO will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session. For those interested in submitting questions prior to the call, please email investors@ayro.com.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-877-270-2148 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6510 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AYRO, Inc. conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ayro210331.html or via the Company’s website at https://ir.ayro.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

The webcast replay will be available until June 30, 2021 and can be accessed through the above links. A telephonic replay will be available until April 14, 2021 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10153583.

About AYRO, Inc.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc. engineers and manufactures purpose-built electric vehicles to enable sustainable fleets. With rapid, customizable deployments that meet specific buyer needs, AYRO’s agile EVs are an eco-friendly microdistribution alternative to gasoline vehicles. The AYRO 411 Club Car is the only zero-emission, light duty EV known to AYRO that can be optimized for the needs of any sustainable fleet AYRO innovates with speed, discipline, and agility and was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion for creating sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for micromobility. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

For media inquiries: For investor inquiries:
Liz Crumpacker Joseph Delahoussaye III
for AYRO, Inc. for AYRO Inc.
ayro@antennagroup.com investors@ayro.com
   

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
AYRO Inc. Enters Agreement with Element Fleet Management, the World's Largest Pure-Play Automotive Fleet Manager
11.03.21
AYRO to Present at Maxim Group's Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
08.03.21
Industry-First Electric Vaccine Vehicle Launches to Expand Access to COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing

