 

MTBC, Inc. Announces CEO Succession

President to Assume CEO Role; CEO to Assume Chief Strategy Officer Role, Leading M&A

SOMERSET, N.J., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed MTBC’s President, A. Hadi Chaudhry, to succeed Stephen Snyder as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective March 29, 2021. Snyder, an attorney by background, will serve as Chief Strategy Officer and continue to serve as a Director, and pursued this change to enable him to devote a portion of his personal time to pro bono legal work, while continuing to lead the Company’s M&A growth and strategy.

“Leading alongside my colleagues over the past 10 years as President and then CEO has been the privilege of a lifetime and I couldn’t be more thankful to Mahmud, our visionary Founder and Executive Chairman, our Board, team members, customers, and shareholders for the opportunity to be part of MTBC’s amazing journey,” said Snyder. “Since 2013, the year before our IPO, we’ve grown our revenues ten-fold and have become one of the leading providers of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions in the U.S. – and I am convinced that our best days are still to come.”

“For years, I have had the privilege of working closely with Hadi and he has been an indispensable partner to me and our broader team as we have all focused on growing the Company,” said Snyder. “Hadi is an exceptional leader who has been instrumental in our growth over the last decade and a half, and I enthusiastically support his promotion to CEO. I am convinced he will lead the Company to new heights.”

MTBC, Inc. went public in 2014, serving 1,030 healthcare providers. From 2013 to 2020 the Company has grown both its revenues and its adjusted EBITDA by more than 900%. Today, more than 40,000 healthcare providers leverage its cloud-based solutions to deliver care to tens of millions of patients across the United States. 2020 was a record-breaking year that included 68% year-over-year revenue growth, more than 100% growth in its bookings, greater than 200% growth in its healthcare provider customer base, the closing of its 25th and 26th acquisition, and record adjusted EBITDA.

