 

Virgin Media Business Launches High-capacity Backbone Network in Dublin Powered by Infinera’s XTM Series

24.03.2021, 13:00   

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Media Business and Infinera today announced the deployment of Infinera’s XTM Series on Virgin Media’s Virgin Infinity Ring, a high-capacity optical network connecting major data centers throughout Dublin, Ireland. The XTM Series provides Virgin Media Business with faster deployment speeds and higher metro aggregation capacity, delivering highly secure and extremely fast services to Virgin Media Business’ customers in the financial, healthcare, and government sectors.

By deploying Infinera’s XTM Series on Virgin Media Business’ Dublin metro network, data center operators are now able to connect sites with 10 gigabits per second (10G) and 100G protected services on a dedicated network ring, bolstering capacity for end users.

The XTM Series provides a high level of disaggregation enabling a pay-as-you-grow architecture and high scalability without stranded capacity or chassis slots.

Aidan D’Arcy, Director of Business, Virgin Media Ireland said: “The Infinity Ring provides the most available and reliable network service in Dublin, and is the backbone of its critical financial, medical, and government services. With Infinera’s XTM Series on our network, we benefit from a solution that provides highly resilient capacity to enhance our product offerings while lowering our network cost, a savings that we can pass on to our customers.”

“The XTM Series continues to gain momentum throughout Virgin Media Business’ international networks for its ability to deliver on scale, high capacity, and ease of installment and deployment of services for their customers,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Virgin Media Business’ Infinity Ring network underscores the value the XTM Series can deliver in demanding data center environments.”

About Virgin Media Business
Virgin Media is part of Liberty Global, the world’s largest international TV and broadband company. Liberty Global connects 21 million customers through operations in 10 countries across Europe subscribing to 45 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. It also serves 6 million mobile subscribers and offers WiFi service through 12 million access points across its footprint. To learn more about Virgin Media Business visit www.virginmediabusiness.co.uk.

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the potential technical, operational, and financial benefits of Infinera’s XTM Solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 26, 2020 as filed with the SEC on March 3, 2021, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

 


Wertpapier


