Auris Medical to Report Second Half and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda, March 24, 2021 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders, today announced that it will provide a business update and report its financial results for the second half and full year 2020 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Following the announcement, Auris Medical's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time (2:00 pm Central European Time).



To participate in this conference call, dial +1-877-870-9135 (US, toll free) or +44-2071-928-338 (international), and enter passcode 5649276. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Auris Medical website at www.aurismedical.com . A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call.