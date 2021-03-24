 

I-Mab to Host 2021 R&D Day

Mandarin session on April 7, 2021 and English session on April 26, 2021 for investors and research analysts

SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will host its 2021 R&D Day Mandarin session at 14:00 CST on April 7, 2021, and English session on April 26, 2021.

I-Mab’s R&D Day will include presentations from Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder and Chairman; Dr. Joan Shen, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Yifei Zhu, Chief Commercial Officer, and key opinion leaders. The Company aims to provide an in-depth presentation of its key pipeline programs, its research and development strategy, as well as a progress update on the Company’s transformation into a fully integrated global biopharma company.        

A live webcast will be available at https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. Participants are advised to register in advance via links below:

Mandarin Session
Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Time:  14:00 – 17:30 (China Standard Time)
Registration link: http://ibioclub.mikecrm.com/lhg1tRH
   
English Session
Date: Monday, April 26, 2021
Time:  8:00 am – 11:00 am (Eastern Daylight Time)
Registration link: http://ibioclub.mikecrm.com/GY5CfSo

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedInTwitter and WeChat.

I-Mab Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements.” You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate” and “expected.” Forward-looking statements are based on I-Mab’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com 
Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer
E-mail: gigi.feng@i-mabbiopharma.com 
Office line: +86 21 6057 5785

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com 
Office line: +86 21 6039 8363

 


