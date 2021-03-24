Daré Bioscience Announces Initiation of Phase 2b RESPOND Study of Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% in Women with Female Sexual Arousal Disorder

Sildenafil Cream is a proprietary topical formulation of sildenafil, a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitor, being developed as a first-in-category option for the treatment of FSAD. FSAD is the inability to reach or maintain a sufficient physical response to sexual stimulation and, of the various types of female sexual dysfunction disorders, FSAD is most analogous to erectile dysfunction (ED) in men. Sildenafil is the active ingredient in a tablet for oral administration currently marketed under the brand name Viagra for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in men.

Unlike the oral formulations of PDE-5 inhibitors, Sildenafil Cream is applied locally to the vaginal tissue and is designed to facilitate vasodilation and increased blood flow directly to the genital tissue to improve the physical arousal response symptoms commonly associated with FSAD. If clinical development is successful, Sildenafil Cream has the potential to be the first FDA-approved FSAD treatment option.

The Phase 2b RESPOND study will evaluate Sildenafil Cream compared to placebo cream in pre- and peri-menopausal women over 12 weeks of at-home use following both a non-drug and placebo run-in period. Patient reported outcome (PRO) instruments will be used to screen eligible women with FSAD and to measure achievement of the primary efficacy endpoint, namely improvement in localized genital sensations of arousal and reduction in the distress that women with FSAD experience.

“We are honored to commence the Phase 2b study of Sildenafil Cream. Commencing the study now positions us for a potential topline data readout by the end of 2021, and over the next several months we will provide updates on our progress toward that target. Women have suffered far too long without a viable intervention to address FSAD and we believe Sildenafil Cream has the potential to be the first prescription product for this condition,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. “This study is a significant milestone for Daré and our partner SST as we seek to bring to market a product that could address an important unmet need for women. The FSAD market is estimated to be as significant, if not more so, as the erectile dysfunction market in both the U.S. and the rest of the world.”