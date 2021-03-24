 

EANS-Tip Announcement FACC AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
24.03.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company FACC AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 24.03.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.facc.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports


Further inquiry note:
Florian Heindl, CFA
Group Treasurer
Group Treasury & Investor Relations / Risk Management

E-Mail f.heindl@facc.com
Mobile +43/59/616-71232
Phone +43/59/616-1232


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
A-4910 Ried im Innkreis
phone: +43/59/616-0
FAX: +43/59/616-81000
mail: office@facc.com
WWW: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76112/4872207
OTS: FACC AG


FACC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Tip Announcement FACC AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format) - Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - The company FACC AG is declaring the following financial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
E.ON gewinnt Gold für beste E-Commerce-Site
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Rebranding bei RB: Mit der Umbenennung in Reckitt setzt das Unternehmen einen wichtigen & nachhaltigen Meilenstein ...
Höegh Autoliners schließt erste CO2-neutrale Reise erfolgreich ab (FOTO)
Große Unternehmen wechseln mit Nasuni von lokalen Dateispeichern in die Cloud
EANS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA 2020|21: EBIT 10 % below prior year
Sterbefallzahlen in der 10. Kalenderwoche 2021: 12 % unter dem Durchschnitt der Vorjahre
EANS-Stimmrechte: Andritz AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 ...
Easyjet will Passagiere nicht selbst auf Corona testen
Klinikärzte besorgt über mögliche "tickende Zeitbombe" von Krebspatienten ...
Titel
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible Bonds - ATTACHMENT
E.ON gewinnt Gold für beste E-Commerce-Site
Kampfbegriff "Klageindustrie" soll vom Dieselskandal der Autobauer ablenken / Dr. Stoll ...
Aktuelle Chartsignale: Volatiler Gold-Preis bleibt langfristig stabil
LIXIL EMENA feiert den Launch der digitalen Erlebnisplattform "GROHE X" seiner Marke ...
Unternehmen wählen E.ON zum innovativsten Energieversorger Deutschlands
Preissteigerungen bei Dämmstoffen und Holzprodukten
Stiftung Warentest: Zahnversicherung Test auch 2021 nur unzureichend (FOTO)
GRÜNGOLD AG informiert: Studie rechnet mit langfristigem Boom für Biomethan-Branche
EANS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Semperit erwirtschaftete im Krisenumfeld des Geschäftsjahres 2020 ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Jetzt günstig kaufen" Nio, VW, Tesla, Freenet, EHang, Amazon, Nvidia
25.02.21
EANS-News: FACC AG / Vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
1.120
FACC - Schaffen sie nun die Trendwende