DIC Asset AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 Approves Dividend in the Amount of EUR 0.70 per Share

All items of business approved by large majorities

Payout ratio raised to 57% of funds from operations (FFO)

Choice between scrip dividend and cash dividend, like in prior years

Frankfurt am Main, 24 March 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, hosted its 2021 annual general meeting today, during which all items of business were approved by large majorities. Just like last year, the changed legal situation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic made it necessary to convene the annual general meeting entirely as an online event, without shareholders, proxies and guests in physical attendance.

In her keynote address, CEO Sonja Wärntges emphasised the accomplishments of the challenging 2020 financial year before providing an outlook on the company's medium-term goals and future themes: "We merged several guidelines of our growth agenda, and anchored our ESG policy, which links environmental, social and governance criteria, in a strategy-relevant department that is now an integral part of our organisation. Another important task in conjunction with our strategic and operational upgrade is the accelerated digitisation and development of services that we will offer as products in combination with a given property. We will take on the future with the same degree of creativity, speed and reliability that we used to achieve, and indeed surpass, our objectives even in 2020."

The dividend approved for the 2020 financial year amounts to EUR 0.70 and implies a 6% year-on-year increase (previous year: EUR 0.66). The payout ratio has increased to 57% of the funds from operations (FFO) (previous year: 50%). As in previous years, shareholders may choose to receive their dividends either in cash or in the form of new shares (scrip dividend). Relative to the XETRA closing price of the previous day, this results in a dividend yield of 4.4%. In other resolutions, the actions of Management Board and Supervisory Board during the 2020 financial year were approved, the auditor for the 2021 financial year elected, and the presented remuneration systems for Management Board and Supervisory Board approved.