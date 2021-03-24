 

Arch Biopartners Enters Exclusive License Agreement with the University of Cincinnati for AB569 Topical Wound Treatment

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today it has entered into an exclusive agreement with the University of Cincinnati (UC) to license new patent claims for an AB569 topical wound application designed to prevent, treat and heal burn/blast wound infections.

AB569 was invented by Dr. Daniel Hassett at UC to target multi-drug resistant infections that are difficult to treat in the lungs, wounds of soldiers (burns or blast), surgical incisions and diabetic skin ulcers. This new agreement builds on the existing license of AB569 that Arch has with UC.

“With this new license, Arch now has a commercial path to develop the topical wound gel version of AB569 for clinical use. We look forward to exploring opportunities where Arch can support human trials targeting the prevention and treatment of antibiotic resistant infections in wounds,” said Richard Muruve, CEO of Arch Biopartners.

Burn or blast injuries are a major cause of morbidity and mortality, particularly in the military. In some cases this is due to sepsis, which is often preceded by wound infection that delays wound healing. A significant challenge in treating bacterial infections is their inherent or acquired antibiotic resistance. AB569 has been shown to kill multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative (G-) bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, that is responsible for over half of all severe burn infections, and identified as a “major pathogen” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(1).

Treatment strategies for burn wound infections are currently challenging and limited due to the ability of G- bacteria to readily adapt through mutations, often in response to multiple antibiotic regimens. Hence, there is a critical need to develop novel and effective antimicrobials such as AB569 for the prevention, treatment and healing of burn/blast wounds that are complicated by G- infection.

About AB569

AB569 is a synergistic antimicrobial tandem of slightly acidified sodium nitrite and EDTA that has the critical advantage over conventional antibiotics in that it down regulates many of the genes in the bacterium responsible for survival. In a recent publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Dr. Hassett’s group showed that AB569 caused a catastrophic loss of the capacity to support vital core biosynthetic and metabolic pathways of multi-drug resistant pathogen, Pseudomonas aeruginosa. These include the synthesis of DNA, RNA, protein, ATP and the ability of bacteria to breathe by both aerobic and anaerobic respiration.

