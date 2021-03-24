Siyata Mobile Announces Strategic Acquisition of ClearRF, LLC

Acquisition immediately synergistic to Siyata’s growing North American cellular booster business with additional expansion to U.S. manufacturing, providing potential critical access to U.S. military and defense contracts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of ClearRF, LLC (ClearRF), for a total purchase price of US$700,000 with a combination of cash and shares. The closing is expected to take place on or before March 31, 2021, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

