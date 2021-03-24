Siyata Mobile Announces Strategic Acquisition of ClearRF, LLC
Acquisition immediately synergistic to Siyata’s growing North American cellular booster business with additional expansion to U.S. manufacturing, providing potential critical access to U.S. military and defense contracts
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, has
entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of ClearRF, LLC (ClearRF), for
a total purchase price of US$700,000 with a combination of cash and shares. The closing is expected to take place on or before March 31, 2021, and is subject to customary closing conditions.
Headquartered in Spokane, Wash., ClearRF produces M2M (machine-to-machine) cellular amplifiers for commercial and industrial M2M applications. ClearRF enables companies to deploy telemetry systems, remotely monitor and control their M2M applications in real-time and its products combine world-class innovation and industry experience and are designed and manufactured in the U.S.
ClearRF offers patented direct connect cellular amplifiers designed for M2M and “internet-of-things” (IoT) applications, specifically for fixed and mobile M2M applications to connect directly to any cellular router, modem, embedded module or alarm. ClearRF amplifiers provide a consistent, strong cellular signal in low or intermittent signal-challenged environments.
Key Benefits to Siyata:
- Strategic acquisition to be immediately accretive to net income.
- ClearRF’s patented RF Passive Bypass technology enables tethered devices to communicate through the amplifier network, even if the amplifier loses power, or when the signal is not required, a key differentiator amongst competitors, in particular for mission-critical applications and first responder vehicles that require constant clear cellular coverage and connectivity.
- ClearRF’s patented Auto Gain & Oscillation Control detects the level of incoming signal strength and self-adjusts output power to ensure maximum signal strength. This feature is vital for telematics (mobile) M2M applications because the amplifier will be in constant motion and will require periodic self-adjustment based on changing incoming signal environment.
- ClearRF’s devices are manufactured in the U.S. by Servatron Inc., a turnkey provider of custom, contract manufacturing services. Servatron is an ITAR Registered (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) facility and AS9100D Certified (a quality management system for Aviation, Space and Defense organizations).
- Siyata will work with Servatron to develop next generation cellular amplifiers for military, government and first responders that require “Made in America” products.
0 Kommentare