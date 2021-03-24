 

Siyata Mobile Announces Strategic Acquisition of ClearRF, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 13:15  |  14   |   |   

Acquisition immediately synergistic to Siyata’s growing North American cellular booster business with additional expansion to U.S. manufacturing, providing potential critical access to U.S. military and defense contracts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of ClearRF, LLC (ClearRF), for a total purchase price of US$700,000 with a combination of cash and shares. The closing is expected to take place on or before March 31, 2021, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Spokane, Wash., ClearRF produces M2M (machine-to-machine) cellular amplifiers for commercial and industrial M2M applications. ClearRF enables companies to deploy telemetry systems, remotely monitor and control their M2M applications in real-time and its products combine world-class innovation and industry experience and are designed and manufactured in the U.S.

ClearRF offers patented direct connect cellular amplifiers designed for M2M and “internet-of-things” (IoT) applications, specifically for fixed and mobile M2M applications to connect directly to any cellular router, modem, embedded module or alarm. ClearRF amplifiers provide a consistent, strong cellular signal in low or intermittent signal-challenged environments.

Key Benefits to Siyata:

  • Strategic acquisition to be immediately accretive to net income.
  • ClearRF’s patented RF Passive Bypass technology enables tethered devices to communicate through the amplifier network, even if the amplifier loses power, or when the signal is not required, a key differentiator amongst competitors, in particular for mission-critical applications and first responder vehicles that require constant clear cellular coverage and connectivity.
  • ClearRF’s patented Auto Gain & Oscillation Control detects the level of incoming signal strength and self-adjusts output power to ensure maximum signal strength. This feature is vital for telematics (mobile) M2M applications because the amplifier will be in constant motion and will require periodic self-adjustment based on changing incoming signal environment.
  • ClearRF’s devices are manufactured in the U.S. by Servatron Inc., a turnkey provider of custom, contract manufacturing services. Servatron is an ITAR Registered (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) facility and AS9100D Certified (a quality management system for Aviation, Space and Defense organizations).
  • Siyata will work with Servatron to develop next generation cellular amplifiers for military, government and first responders that require “Made in America” products.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siyata Mobile Announces Strategic Acquisition of ClearRF, LLC Acquisition immediately synergistic to Siyata’s growing North American cellular booster business with additional expansion to U.S. manufacturing, providing potential critical access to U.S. military and defense contractsVANCOUVER, British Columbia, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin