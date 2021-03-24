 

Class 1 Nickel New Director Appointment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 13:27  |  49   |   |   

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mathew Fitch as a director of the Company. Mr Mathew Fitch’s appointment further strengthens the Company’s Board of Directors and management team.

Mathew Fitch is a co-founder of Fusion Capital, which incorporates Bustech Group, Brabham Automotive, HeliostatSA and EVANT. Bustech Group is Australia’s largest privately owned manufacturer of diesel, electric and hydrogen Buses.

His ownership interest is spread across the Hospitality, Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive, Property and Development Sectors. His background as a Financial Accountant for both Bentleys & KPMG provided a strong platform to undertake his previous role of Chief Financial Officer and Joint Managing Shareholder of the Fitch Group – a group of companies with assets in excess of $250 million spread across the commercial and residential property, manufacturing, retail, hotel and childcare industries in Australia.

Both Mr. Mathew Fitch and Mr. David Fitch also have investments in the mineral resources sector.

“With a wealth of hands-on experience ranging from boardroom level to the office floor, Mathew brings an invaluable understanding of international business, manufacturing and financial management to the Company,” said Class 1 Nickel’s President Mr. David Fitch.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO) is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Project, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide resources located near Timmins, Ontario, as well the Somanike komatiite hosted nickel copper project in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Mine.

For more information, please contact:

David Fitch, President
T: +61 400 631 608
E: dfitch@class1nickel.com

For additional information please visit our new website at www.class1nickel.com and our Twitter feed: @Class1Nickel.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Class 1 Nickel New Director Appointment TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mathew Fitch as a director of the Company. Mr Mathew Fitch’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Class 1 Nickel Set to Commence Phase 1 Drill Program to Expand Mineral Resources at Alexo-Dundonald Project near Timmins
22.03.21
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Announces Director Change
11.03.21
Class 1 Nickel Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Matachewan First Nation for Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project
04.03.21
Class 1 Nickel Announces Nickel Sulphide Projects Update, Quebec and Ontario