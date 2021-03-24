 

Enerpac Tool Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Provides Outlook for Remainder of Fiscal Year

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2021.

“Our second quarter showed a number of encouraging signs in the face of a market that continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randy Baker, Enerpac Tool Group’s President and CEO. “As anticipated, we saw a sequential sales increase despite the seasonal decrease we typically see in the second quarter. I am encouraged by the positive sentiment among our distributors with some modest improvement in stocking activity in the quarter along with the overall improving level of project activity we are experiencing. Collectively, these serve as clear indicators of the ongoing market recovery.”

Mr. Baker added, “As we have progressed through the pandemic we have kept a long-term view of our business and remained focused on our key strategic initiatives, including investing in new product development, managing our acquisition pipeline, driving greater levels of dealer and customer engagement, and building a culture of inclusion and acceptance for our employees. At the same time, we have been disciplined in our response to shorter term challenges and we have maintained our strong balance sheet, paying down $45 million in debt in the quarter with leverage well within our preferred range. As we move forward and enter a post-COVID world, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on growth and increase both profitability and shareholder returns as we pursue our long-term vision as a pure play industrial tool company.”

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations

(US$ in millions, except per share)

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

February 28,
2021

 

February 29,
2020

 

February 28,
2021

 

February 29,
2020

Net Sales

$120.7

 

$133.4

 

$240.1

 

$280.1

Net Income

$3.6

 

$3.9

 

$8.4

 

$10.3

Earnings Per Share

$0.06

 

$0.06

 

$0.14

 

$0.17

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.06

 

$0.09

 

$0.15

 

$0.21

  • Consolidated net sales from continuing operations for the second quarter were $120.7 million compared to $133.4 million in the prior year second quarter. Core sales decreased 11% year-over-year, with product sales down 11% and service down 12%. The net impact of acquisitions and divestitures/strategic exits decreased net sales by an additional 1%, and the impact of foreign currency increased net sales 2%.
  • Fiscal 2021 second quarter net income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $3.6 million and $0.06, respectively, compared to net income from continuing operations of $3.9 million and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.06 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2021 second quarter net income from continuing operations included:
    • An impairment & divestiture charge of $0.4 million ($0.3 million or $0.01 per share, after tax);
    • Restructuring charges of $0.6 million ($0.6 million or $0.01 per share, after tax), related to a previously announced restructuring plan; and
    • Tax benefits of $0.6 million ($0.01 per share) related to equity compensation deferred tax adjustments.
  • Fiscal 2020 second quarter net income from continuing operations included a net impairment & divestiture gain of $0.8 million ($0.5 million or $0.01 per share, after tax), restructuring charges of $1.9 million ($1.7 million or $0.04 per share, after tax) related to the restructuring plan announced in fiscal 2019 and facility consolidations and purchase accounting charges of $0.2 million ($0.2 million after tax).
  • Excluding restructuring, impairment & divestiture charges and tax adjustments, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.06 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.09 in the comparable prior year period.
  • Consolidated net sales for the six months ended February 28, 2021 were $240.1 million, compared to $280.1 million in the comparable prior year period. Core sales decreased 15% year-over-year, while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures/strategic exits decreased net sales by 1% and the impact of foreign currency benefited net sales 2%.
  • Fiscal 2021’s first half net income from continuing operations and diluted EPS from continuing operations were $8.4 million and $0.14, respectively, compared to net income from continuing operations and diluted EPS from continuing operations of $10.3 million and $0.17, respectively, in the comparable prior year period.

Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S)

(US$ in millions)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

February 28,
2021

 

February 29,
2020

 

February 28,
2021

 

February 29,
2020

Sales

$112.7

 

$123.4

 

$224.9

 

$259.0

Operating Profit

$13.9

 

$20.6

 

$31.0

 

$46.6

Adjusted Op Profit (1)

$14.9

 

$21.0

 

$32.2

 

$46.9

Adjusted Op Profit % (1)

13.2%

 

17.0%

 

14.3%

 

18.1%

 

(1) Excludes $0.6 million of restructuring charges and $0.4 million of impairment & divestiture
charges in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $1.0 million of restructuring charges,
$0.8 million of net impairment & divestiture gains, along with $0.2 million of purchase accounting
charges in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The six months ended February 28, 2021 excludes
$0.7 million of restructuring charges and $0.5 million of net impairment & divestiture charges
compared to $2.2 million of restructuring charges, $2.1 million of net impairment & divestiture
gains and $0.2 million of purchase accounting charges.

  • Second quarter fiscal 2021 net sales were $112.7 million, 9% lower than the prior fiscal year’s second quarter net sales. Core sales decreased 10% year-over-year, while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures/strategic exits decreased net sales 1% and the impact of foreign currency increased net sales 2%.
  • The decrease in revenue is attributable to the decline in demand primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Adjusted operating profit margin of 13.2% in the quarter decreased year-over-year primarily due to reduced sales volume, partially offset by significant savings from effective cost management and restructuring initiatives.

Corporate Expenses and Income Taxes (excluding restructuring items)

  • Corporate expenses from continuing operations of $6.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $4.1 million lower than the comparable prior year period, primarily resulting from lower operating costs due to the prior year divestiture of the former Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S) segment, savings from restructuring initiatives and lower consulting fees offset by higher medical insurance and incentive compensation costs.
  • The fiscal 2021 second quarter effective income tax rate from continuing operations of approximately 16% was slightly higher than the second quarter fiscal 2020 rate of approximately 15%.

Discontinued Operations

Discontinued operations represent operating results for the divested EC&S segment through the October 31, 2019 completion date of the divestiture, as well as impacts from certain retained liabilities subsequent to the completion date.

Balance Sheet and Leverage

(US$ in millions)

 

Period Ended

 

February 28,
2021

 

November 30,
2020

 

February 29,
2020

Cash Balance

 

$115.3

 

$158.6

 

$163.4

Debt Balance

 

$210.0

 

$255.0

 

$286.4

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA**

 

2.1

 

1.9

 

1.3

Net debt at February 28, 2021 was approximately $95 million (total debt of $210 million less $115 million of cash), which decreased approximately $1 million from the prior quarter. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was 2.1x at February 28, 2021.

**Calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company’s March 2019 Senior Credit Facility

Outlook

Mr. Baker continued, “While some uncertainty remains as we enter the back half of our fiscal year, we are optimistic that growth will continue to accelerate in the coming months as demand improves and our markets return to a normalized level of activity. For the second half of fiscal 2021, and barring any worsening COVID-19 conditions or related shutdowns, we expect sales to be in a range of $280 million to $290 million with continuing sequential improvement through the end of the fiscal year and anticipate incremental adjusted EBITDA margins on the high end of 35% to 45%, excluding the impact of currency. We expect to return to pre-COVID run rates as we exit the fiscal year.”

Mr. Baker concluded, “Throughout the pandemic we have continued to drive our strategic initiatives. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to grow profitability and deliver increasing value for our shareholders. We look forward to returning to normalized run rates and executing our strategy as a pure play industrial tool company.”

Conference Call Information

An investor conference call is scheduled for 10:00 am CT today, March 24, 2021. Webcast information and conference call materials are available on the Enerpac Tool Group company website (www.enerpactoolgroup.com).

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Management cautions that these statements are based on current estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of factors, which could cause actual results to differ from these estimates. Among other risks and uncertainties, Enerpac Tool Group’s results are subject to risks and uncertainties arising from general economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the pandemic or related government responses on the Company’s business, the businesses of the Company’s customers and vendors, employee mobility, and whether the Company’s business and those of its customers and vendors will continue to be treated as “essential” operations under government orders restricting business activities or, even if so treated, whether site-specific health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 might otherwise require operations to be halted for some period of time, volatile oil pricing, variation in demand from customers, the impact of geopolitical activity on the economy, continued market acceptance of the Company’s new product introductions, the successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of restructurings, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, supply chain risk, material and labor cost increases, tax law changes, foreign currency fluctuations and interest rate risk. See the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, including in the tables attached to this press release. This press release does not include a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures presented for any future period. Such measures are calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation thereof for historical periods. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group’s operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company’s performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company’s business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

February 28,

August 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

115,254

 

$

152,170

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

94,984

 

 

84,170

 

Inventories, net

 

71,774

 

 

69,171

 

Other current assets

 

43,431

 

 

35,621

 

Total current assets

 

325,443

 

 

341,132

 

 
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

61,258

 

 

61,405

 

Goodwill

 

284,731

 

 

281,154

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

58,980

 

 

62,382

 

Other long-term assets

 

78,589

 

 

78,221

 

 
Total assets

$

809,001

 

$

824,294

 

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable

$

49,736

 

$

45,069

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

21,769

 

 

17,793

 

Income taxes payable

 

3,945

 

 

1,937

 

Other current liabilities

 

39,805

 

 

40,723

 

Total current liabilities

 

115,255

 

 

105,522

 

 
Long-term debt, net

 

210,000

 

 

255,000

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,731

 

 

1,708

 

Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities

 

19,164

 

 

20,190

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

81,458

 

 

82,648

 

Total liabilities

 

427,608

 

 

465,068

 

 
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock

 

16,576

 

 

16,519

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

197,036

 

 

193,492

 

Treasury stock

 

(667,732

)

 

(667,732

)

Retained earnings

 

925,451

 

 

917,671

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(89,938

)

 

(100,724

)

Stock held in trust

 

(2,996

)

 

(2,562

)

Deferred compensation liability

 

2,996

 

 

2,562

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

381,393

 

 

359,226

 

 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

809,001

 

$

824,294

 

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

February 28,

 

February 29,

 

February 28,

 

February 29,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net sales

$

120,654

 

$

133,386

 

$

240,084

 

$

280,060

 

Cost of products sold

 

65,878

 

 

71,293

 

 

130,044

 

 

149,278

 

Gross profit

 

54,776

 

 

62,093

 

 

110,040

 

 

130,782

 

 
Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

45,883

 

 

50,245

 

 

89,593

 

 

102,076

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,136

 

 

2,120

 

 

4,272

 

 

3,993

 

Restructuring charges

 

649

 

 

1,929

 

 

859

 

 

3,900

 

Impairment & divestiture charges (benefit)

 

401

 

 

(768

)

 

539

 

 

(2,124

)

Operating profit

 

5,707

 

 

8,567

 

 

14,777

 

 

22,937

 

 
Financing costs, net

 

1,338

 

 

4,630

 

 

3,055

 

 

11,359

 

Other expense (income), net

 

784

 

 

(787

)

 

1,058

 

 

(468

)

Earnings before income tax expense

 

3,585

 

 

4,724

 

 

10,664

 

 

12,046

 

 
Income tax expense

 

1

 

 

806

 

 

2,258

 

 

1,756

 

Net earnings from continuing operations

 

3,584

 

 

3,918

 

 

8,406

 

 

10,290

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

(402

)

 

(1,756

)

 

(626

)

 

(6,007

)

Net earnings

$

3,182

 

$

2,162

 

$

7,780

 

$

4,283

 

 
Earnings per share from continuing operations
Basic

$

0.06

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.17

 

Diluted

 

0.06

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.14

 

 

0.17

 

 
Loss per share from discontinued operations
Basic

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.10

)

Diluted

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.10

)

 
Earnings per share
Basic

$

0.05

 

$

0.04

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.07

 

Diluted

 

0.05

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.07

 

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic

 

59,938

 

 

60,130

 

 

59,874

 

 

60,106

 

Diluted

 

60,269

 

 

60,513

 

 

60,180

 

 

60,557

 

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

February 28,

 

February 29,

 

February 28,

 

February 29,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Operating Activities
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations

$

4,608

 

$

(4,209

)

$

13,500

 

$

(8,304

)

Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations

 

(29

)

 

(1,605

)

 

(254

)

 

(20,437

)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

4,579

 

 

(5,814

)

 

13,246

 

 

(28,741

)

 
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures

 

(3,725

)

 

(3,780

)

 

(5,630

)

 

(6,967

)

Lease buyout for divested business

 

-

 

 

(575

)

 

-

 

 

(575

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

548

 

 

288

 

 

595

 

 

450

 

Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

-

 

 

(33,444

)

 

-

 

 

(33,444

)

Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

8,726

 

Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

 

(3,177

)

 

(37,511

)

 

(5,035

)

 

(31,810

)

Cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations

 

-

 

 

750

 

 

-

 

 

208,391

 

Cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(3,177

)

 

(36,761

)

 

(5,035

)

 

176,581

 

 
Financing Activities
Principal repayments on term loan

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(175,000

)

Borrowings on revolving credit facility

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

10,000

 

 

100,000

 

Principal repayments on revolving credit facility

 

(45,000

)

 

-

 

 

(55,000

)

 

(100,000

)

Purchase of treasury shares

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(17,805

)

Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other

 

(1,625

)

 

(1,177

)

 

(1,799

)

 

(1,175

)

Payment of cash dividend

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(2,394

)

 

(2,419

)

Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations

 

(46,625

)

 

(1,177

)

 

(49,193

)

 

(196,399

)

Cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

750

 

 

-

 

Cash used in financing activities

 

(46,625

)

 

(1,177

)

 

(48,443

)

 

(196,399

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

1,909

 

 

409

 

 

3,316

 

 

845

 

 
Net cash decrease from continuing operations

 

(43,285

)

 

(42,488

)

 

(37,412

)

 

(235,668

)

Net cash (decrease) increase from discontinued operations

 

(29

)

 

(855

)

 

496

 

 

187,954

 

Net decrease from cash and cash equivalents

 

(43,314

)

 

(43,343

)

 

(36,916

)

 

(47,714

)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

 

158,568

 

 

206,780

 

 

152,170

 

 

211,151

 

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

115,254

 

$

163,437

 

$

115,254

 

$

163,437

 

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.
Supplemental Unaudited Data
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
(Dollars in thousands) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL
Sales
Industrial Tool & Services Segment

$

135,592

 

$

123,361

 

$

92,865

 

$

103,044

 

$

454,863

 

$

112,175

 

$

112,739

 

$

-

$

-

$

224,915

 

Other

 

11,082

 

 

10,025

 

 

9,014

 

 

8,309

 

 

38,429

 

 

7,255

 

 

7,915

 

 

-

 

-

 

15,169

 

Total

$

146,674

 

$

133,386

 

$

101,879

 

$

111,353

 

$

493,292

 

$

119,430

 

$

120,654

 

$

-

$

-

$

240,084

 

 
% Sales Growth
Industrial Tool & Services Segment

 

-9

%

 

-17

%

 

-44

%

 

-29

%

 

-25

%

 

-17

%

 

-9

%

 

-

 

-

 

-13

%

Other

 

12

%

 

-2

%

 

-21

%

 

-39

%

 

-15

%

 

-35

%

 

-21

%

 

-

 

-

 

-28

%

Total

 

-7

%

 

-17

%

 

-43

%

 

-30

%

 

-25

%

 

-19

%

 

-10

%

 

-

 

-

 

-14

%

 
Operating Profit (Loss) from Continuing Operations
Industrial Tool & Services Segment

$

25,928

 

$

20,963

 

$

8,228

 

$

12,166

 

$

67,284

 

$

17,362

 

$

14,880

 

$

-

$

-

$

32,242

 

Other

 

399

 

 

(684

)

 

21

 

 

(1,371

)

 

(1,635

)

 

(1,662

)

 

(1,834

)

 

-

 

-

 

(3,496

)

Corporate / General

 

(11,342

)

 

(10,349

)

 

(8,197

)

 

(6,158

)

 

(36,045

)

 

(6,282

)

 

(6,289

)

 

-

 

-

 

(12,571

)

Adjusted operating profit

$

14,985

 

$

9,930

 

$

52

 

$

4,637

 

$

29,604

 

$

9,418

 

$

6,757

 

$

-

$

-

$

16,175

 

Impairment & divestiture benefit (charges)

 

1,356

 

 

768

 

 

1,443

 

 

(408

)

 

3,159

 

 

(139

)

 

(401

)

 

-

 

-

 

(539

)

Restructuring & other exit charges (1)

 

(1,972

)

 

(1,929

)

 

(3,292

)

 

(987

)

 

(8,179

)

 

(210

)

 

(649

)

 

-

 

-

 

(859

)

Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge

 

-

 

 

(202

)

 

(201

)

 

-

 

 

(403

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Operating profit (loss)

$

14,369

 

$

8,567

 

$

(1,998

)

$

3,242

 

$

24,181

 

$

9,069

 

$

5,707

 

$

-

$

-

$

14,777

 

 
Adjusted Operating Profit %
Industrial Tool & Services Segment

 

19.1

%

 

17.0

%

 

8.9

%

 

11.8

%

 

14.8

%

 

15.5

%

 

13.2

%

 

-

 

-

 

14.3

%

Other

 

3.6

%

 

-6.8

%

 

0.2

%

 

-16.5

%

 

-4.3

%

 

-22.9

%

 

-23.2

%

 

-

 

-

 

-23.0

%

Adjusted Operating Profit %

 

10.2

%

 

7.4

%

 

0.1

%

 

4.2

%

 

6.0

%

 

7.9

%

 

5.6

%

 

-

 

-

 

6.7

%

 
EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2)
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

6,372

 

$

3,918

 

$

(4,930

)

$

197

 

$

5,557

 

$

4,822

 

$

3,584

 

$

-

$

-

$

8,406

 

Financing costs, net

 

6,729

 

 

4,630

 

 

4,552

 

 

3,307

 

 

19,218

 

 

1,716

 

 

1,338

 

 

-

 

-

 

3,055

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

950

 

 

806

 

 

(407

)

 

943

 

 

2,292

 

 

2,258

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

-

 

2,258

 

Depreciation & amortization

 

4,779

 

 

5,277

 

 

5,318

 

 

5,347

 

 

20,720

 

 

5,458

 

 

5,507

 

 

-

 

-

 

10,966

 

EBITDA

$

18,830

 

$

14,631

 

$

4,533

 

$

9,794

 

$

47,787

 

$

14,254

 

$

10,430

 

$

-

$

-

$

24,685

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2)
Industrial Tool & Services Segment

$

28,996

 

$

24,022

 

$

11,906

 

$

15,938

 

$

80,862

 

$

21,002

 

$

18,210

 

$

-

$

-

$

39,212

 

Other

 

1,275

 

 

244

 

 

926

 

 

(449

)

 

1,996

 

 

(740

)

 

(942

)

 

-

 

-

 

(1,682

)

Corporate / General

 

(10,825

)

 

(8,272

)

 

(6,249

)

 

(5,058

)

 

(30,406

)

 

(5,659

)

 

(5,788

)

 

-

 

-

 

(11,447

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,446

 

$

15,994

 

$

6,583

 

$

10,431

 

$

52,452

 

$

14,603

 

$

11,480

 

$

-

$

-

$

26,083

 

Impairment & divestiture benefit (charges)

 

1,356

 

 

768

 

 

1,443

 

 

(408

)

 

3,159

 

 

(139

)

 

(401

)

 

-

 

-

 

(539

)

Restructuring & other exit charges (1)

 

(1,972

)

 

(1,929

)

 

(3,292

)

 

(987

)

 

(8,179

)

 

(210

)

 

(649

)

 

-

 

-

 

(859

)

Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge

 

-

 

 

(202

)

 

(201

)

 

-

 

 

(403

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Pension curtailment

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

758

 

 

758

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

EBITDA

$

18,830

 

$

14,631

 

$

4,533

 

$

9,794

 

$

47,787

 

$

14,254

 

$

10,430

 

$

-

$

-

$

24,685

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA %
Industrial Tool & Services Segment

 

21.4

%

 

19.5

%

 

12.8

%

 

15.5

%

 

17.8

%

 

18.7

%

 

16.2

%

 

-

 

-

 

17.4

%

Other

 

11.5

%

 

2.4

%

 

10.3

%

 

-5.4

%

 

5.2

%

 

-10.2

%

 

-11.9

%

 

-

 

-

 

-11.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA %

 

13.3

%

 

12.0

%

 

6.5

%

 

9.4

%

 

10.6

%

 

12.2

%

 

9.5

%

 

-

 

-

 

10.9

%

 
Notes:
(1) Approximately $0.8 million of the Q3 fiscal 2020 restructuring & other exit charges were recorded in cost of products sold.
(2) EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings (loss), operating profit (loss) or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp.
Supplemental Unaudited Data
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (3)
Net Earnings (Loss)

$

2,121

 

$

2,162

 

$

(4,999

)

$

1,439

 

$

723

 

$

4,598

 

$

3,182

 

$

-

$

-

$

7,780

 

(Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax

 

(4,251

)

 

(1,756

)

 

(69

)

 

1,242

 

 

(4,834

)

 

(224

)

 

(402

)

 

-

 

-

 

(626

)

Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

6,372

 

$

3,918

 

$

(4,930

)

$

197

 

$

5,557

 

$

4,822

 

$

3,584

 

$

-

$

-

$

8,406

 

Impairment & divestiture (benefit) charges

 

(1,356

)

 

(768

)

 

(1,443

)

 

408

 

 

(3,159

)

 

139

 

 

401

 

 

-

 

-

 

539

 

Restructuring & other exit charges

 

1,972

 

 

1,929

 

 

3,292

 

 

987

 

 

8,179

 

 

210

 

 

649

 

 

-

 

-

 

859

 

Accelerated debt issuance costs

 

625

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,041

 

 

1,666

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge

 

-

 

 

202

 

 

201

 

 

-

 

 

403

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Pension curtailment

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(758

)

 

(758

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Net tax effect of reconciling items above

 

(52

)

 

(57

)

 

(624

)

 

(503

)

 

(1,236

)

 

(15

)

 

(100

)

 

-

 

-

 

(115

)

Other income tax benefit

 

-

 

 

(74

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(74

)

 

-

 

 

(632

)

 

-

 

-

 

(632

)

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations (4)

$

7,561

 

$

5,150

 

$

(3,504

)

$

1,372

 

$

10,578

 

$

5,156

 

$

3,902

 

$

-

$

-

$

9,057

 

 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (loss) per share (3)
Net Earnings (Loss)

$

0.03

 

$

0.04

 

$

(0.08

)

$

0.02

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.05

 

$

-

$

-

$

0.13

 

(Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax

 

(0.07

)

 

(0.03

)

 

0.00

 

 

0.02

 

 

(0.08

)

 

(0.00

)

 

(0.01

)

 

-

 

-

 

(0.01

)

Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

0.11

 

$

0.06

 

$

(0.08

)

$

0.00

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.06

 

$

-

$

-

$

0.14

 

Impairment & divestiture (benefit) charges, net of tax effect

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.02

)

 

0.00

 

 

(0.04

)

 

0.00

 

 

0.01

 

 

-

 

-

 

0.01

 

Restructuring & other exit charges, net of tax effect

 

0.02

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.11

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.01

 

 

-

 

-

 

0.01

 

Accelerated debt issuance costs, net of tax effect

 

0.01

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.02

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge, net of tax effect

 

-

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

 

 

-

 

 

0.01

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Pension curtailment, net of tax effect

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.01

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Other income tax benefit

 

-

 

 

0.00

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(0.01

)

 

-

 

-

 

(0.01

)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share from Continuing Operations (4)

$

0.12

 

$

0.09

 

$

(0.06

)

$

0.02

 

$

0.18

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.06

 

$

-

$

-

$

0.15

 

 
Notes continued:
(3) Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share represent net earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or diluted earnings (loss) per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies.
(4) Q3 Fiscal 2020 results included an adjusted loss from continuing operations, therefore adjusted loss per share is not diluted and is, instead, calculated with basic shares.
 
For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations.

 

