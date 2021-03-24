 

For Third Consecutive Year Customers Give Verint a Perfect Score in Overall Vendor Satisfaction for Workforce Management

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced its achievement of perfect scores in multiple customer satisfaction categories in DMG Consulting LLC’s new 2021/2022 Workforce Management (WFM) Product and Market Report*—including a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 in the “Overall Vendor Satisfaction” category for the third consecutive year.

Verint received perfect scores in nine of 11 vendor satisfaction categories. For the third consecutive year, customers gave Verint perfect marks in overall vendor satisfaction. In addition, the company received perfect customer satisfaction scores for product, implementation, integration, training, professional services, ongoing service and support, product innovation and vendor communication. Verint was the sole leader of the report’s featured vendors in customer satisfaction ratings for integration and training. Verint also led or tied for the highest customer satisfaction scores in five product capabilities categories.

“Workforce management remains one of the most important productivity tools in contact centers,” notes Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “The more advanced WFM solutions come with capabilities and tools that have been instrumental in helping contact center supervisors and managers oversee their agents, regardless of where they are based. These tools include real-time adherence, intraday management, mobility, self-service and bi-directional communications.”

“We are very proud to receive such high scores from our customers after a year of great disruption and uncertainty,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “When the pandemic took hold, our first priority was to determine what information and resources would be helpful to our customers. We introduced programs to help them adjust to changes in their environment and provided assistance on how to get the most from the Verint solutions already in place. It’s rewarding to see those efforts reflected in this report–from training and vendor communication to ongoing service and support.”

Verint Workforce Management, available as part of the Verint Cloud Platform, leverages artificial intelligence-infused automation and new mobile tools to streamline forecasting and scheduling and improve employee engagement. The solution offers an intuitive, modern, user experience that streamlines scheduling with fewer clicks and screens, making common tasks more efficient for workforce managers and simplifying the path to proficiency for new users. It reduces time and effort, taking into account sick and overtime employees, user skills and multilingual capabilities, time zone variations, and employment requirements. With Verint Workforce Management, managers have the tools to meet service level agreements (SLAs) while also providing the workforce with the flexible, work-from-anywhere schedules they require.

