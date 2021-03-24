Amid Growing Demand for Its Learn Work Innovation Solutions, Kaplan Appoints Brandon Busteed as Chief Partnership Officer Leading All University and Employer Partnerships

A prolific writer and thought leader on innovation and education trends, Busteed has been a driving force behind Kaplan’s expansion into work-readiness and work relevance since joining the organization in 2018. His new role establishes a single strategic unit bringing together collective capabilities in support of a growing roster of university and employer partners.

To address growing demand for its workforce readiness solutions, Kaplan has integrated its university and employer partnerships teams, combining these into a single unit and tapping veteran industry leader Brandon Busteed to lead the consolidated unit as Chief Partnership Officer, Universities and Employers. He will also retain his existing title of Global Head, Learn-Work Innovation.

“With accelerating interest in our career-readiness and career-relevance solutions, and with both universities and employers embarking on talent development and human capital transformations, it became clear we needed to establish a dedicated unit in support of our partners, and Brandon’s vision and leadership are exactly what’s needed as we look to deliver value as a multi-purpose strategic partner to universities and employers,” said Gregory Marino, Chief Executive Officer of Kaplan’s North American operations.

The move follows a series of partnership initiatives that underscore Kaplan’s growth in the university and employer space. While the global educational services provider has an established history in test preparation, higher education, language training and professional education and training, in recent years it has expanded its product portfolio to support universities to include online enablement, pathways programs, and a broad array of work-readiness solutions including bootcamps, career services support, industry-recognized credentialing initiatives and a digital clinical simulation platform. Kaplan has established new partnerships with Purdue University, Wake Forest University, Brandeis University, Case Western Reserve University, University of Rochester, The New School's Parsons Paris, as well as the University of Essex and the University of Liverpool in the UK. Kaplan also partners with more than 34 universities in the US, UK and Australia to run highly successful pathways programs that help students from across the globe matriculate into degree programs.

"Brandon Busteed and his colleagues at Kaplan have been enormously creative partners in our efforts to innovate at Wake Forest. They have been valued partners in course delivery, in rethinking career development, in innovative programs for high school students, and in launching our new School for Professional Studies," said Nathan Hatch, President, Wake Forest University.

A leader in training programs for financial services, health care and legal professionals seeking certification in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, Kaplan has more recently further parlayed its strength in outcomes-based learning into new workforce readiness offerings. Its new CredegreeTM programs, which bundle bachelor degrees with industry-recognized credentials, will soon be available to students at the University of Montana. Career CoreTM, an innovative new model for shared career services launched in partnership with Wake Forest University, enables institutions to expand career services to help prepare their students for their first jobs and on-going career successes. Kaplan additionally partners with a number of companies to provide education as a benefit.

