State Street Global Advisors Reduces Fees on Two Fixed Income SPDR Portfolio ETFs

“We are always reviewing our low-cost suite of SPDR Portfolio ETFs for opportunities to reduce the total cost of ownership for investors,” said Noel Archard, global head of SPDR Product at State Street Global Advisors. “Designed to help clients build a strong, low cost core, SPDR Portfolio ETFs have attracted more than $65 billion of asset flows since debuting less than four years ago 1 , which is a testament to the suite’s compelling value.”

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced expense ratio reductions for the SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) and SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) .

With today’s expense ratio reductions, SPMB and SPHY are the lowest cost mortgage-backed and high yield bond ETF offerings, respectively.2

Effective March 24, 2021, the expense ratios of the two funds will be lowered as follows: