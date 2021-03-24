REPEAT -- Cornish Metals Receives Permit for United Downs Drilling Programme

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM:CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it will commence an exploration drilling programme at its United Downs project in Cornwall UK, on April 6, 2021, after receiving confirmation of its permitted development rights.



The aim of the drill programme is to follow-up on the discovery of high-grade copper-tin mineralisation in drill hole GWDD-002 that recorded 14.69 metres (“m”) at 8.45% copper (“Cu”) and 1.19% tin (“Sn”), as first reported on April 6, 2020;

Cornwall Council, being the relevant Mineral Planning Authority, has confirmed Cornish Metals’ permitted development rights enabling the Company to commence an exploration drilling programme at its United Downs prospect under the provisions of Part 17 Class K of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015;

Drilling is due to commence from the first of up to five separate drill sites on April 6, 2021;

The drilling activities will be contracted to Priority Drilling Ltd and conducted under the supervision of Cornish Metals’ local technical team; and

The drill programme will be run with full COVID safe guidelines, policies and procedures in place.



Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “The receipt of the drilling permit from Cornwall Council is an important step in our aim of delineating a new high-grade copper-tin resource at United Downs.

“The first phase of the programme will focus on tracing the recently discovered high-grade copper-tin structure along strike and down to a depth of up to 500m. Thereafter, depending on success, we aim to conduct a second phase of infill drilling later in the year to enable a maiden mineral resource to be defined.

“Our local exploration team has worked hard over the last few months to complete the work required for the application and consult with local residents on our plans for the forthcoming campaign. Much has happened in the year since we announced the initial discovery, including renaming the company to Cornish Metals and completing a dual listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. We now very much look forward to commencing this drill programme and discovering what more this historic mining area has to offer.”