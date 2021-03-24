Sonasoft Launching New AI Engine in Q2, Replaces Chief of AI

SAN JOSE, CA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT) will be beta launching its new AI engine this May, leveraging its recently filed IP, which incorporates inspirations from biology and systems like Numenta’s HTM and Applied Brain Research’s spiking neural network.

Two years ago, the acquisition of Hotify Inc. transformed Sonasoft from a standard service delivery company into an AI platform leader. Our newly developed AI engine further advances Sonasoft's position as a pioneer in AI platform technology, supporting rapid, enterprise-ready scaling focused on large, global OEM partners. Spearheading this development is Sonasoft’s VP of engineering, Max Lee, replacing Ankur Garg as Sonasoft’s head AI architect, effective immediately. This new AI engine has been redesigned from the ground up, supporting rapid development iteration and experimentation, enabling faster scaling and lower maintenance in enterprise production environments. Mike Khanna, Sonasoft’s CEO, explains, "We're so excited about our new AI engine and wish to congratulate Mr. Lee on his success. Our revamped architecture yields far fewer constraints and much greater flexibility than our original NuGene system, particularly in cases of limited or noisy data."