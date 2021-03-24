 

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ AMST) Establishes New Paradigm in Surging E-Learning Space

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021   

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “The Move to e-Learning Is Heating Up,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/aQlsU

To deliver e-learning that works, tech platforms must address and meet the widely disparate needs of individual schools and varied businesses. A one-size-fits-all approach is doomed to fail when trying to educate, especially in a virtual venue. There’s a critical need for tailored programs as well as wholesale improvement in the way content is created and delivered.

Technology innovator Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) has established a new paradigm in e-learning. The company has created what is arguably the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the entire industry. With the capacity to upload an organization's entire training and educational materials into a single point of access, Amesite’s customizable SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform is engaging, easy to use and delivers concrete measurable results. The company’s cloud-based platform and content creation services uniquely provide fully managed learning environments that easily integrate and work for business, universities, and K-12 schools.

About Amesite Inc. 

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers. For more information, visit www.Amesite.com

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMST are available in the company’s newsroom at https://nnw.fm/AMST.

