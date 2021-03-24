180 Life Sciences Corp. CEO James Woody, MD, PhD Issues Letter to Stockholders

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Woody.

It has been a busy and productive few months here at 180 Life Sciences. As you may recall, I previously authored a letter to you mid-November 2020, on the heels of our going public through the closing of a merger with KBL Merger Corp IV (“KBL”), resulting in 180 Life Sciences becoming a stand-alone publicly-traded company and its common stock being listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “ATNF”.

Since then, we have been hard at work addressing legacy related issues and strengthening our balance sheet. I am pleased to report that we have been successful on both fronts. Thanks to the hard work of our Audit Committee, our interim CFO, Ozan Pamir, and our auditors, we have restated the previously filed financials of KBL and completed an $11.7 million private placement. We are also pleased to report that the Company’s convertible debt of over $5M, has now been reduced to just $316k. We had also inherited preferred equity of $3M, which has been fully converted to equity. With the $11.7 million private placement that the Company closed in February 2021, we further strengthened our balance sheet and are able to expedite some of our clinical trials which are not funded by grants. We anticipate reducing a portion of accrued salaries held by insiders in the near future by converting such debt into common stock, further aligning their goals with those of all of our stockholders.

Additionally, we are in the process of adding two independent directors to our board, which is expected to bring the Company in compliance with NASDAQ’s continued listing requirements.

As we have been working our way through these matters in the recent months, our belief that management is one of a company’s most important assets and often the key to its ultimate success has been solidified. I have previously told you about myself and why I have taken on this role at this point in my career. I also have told you about the world class team of scientists, physicians, and executives that we have put together that now comprise our management team and board of directors.