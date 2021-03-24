LeanIX Launches Microservice Intelligence to Help Manage The Growing Complexity Of Scaling Microservices

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX , a platform that enables Corporate IT and Product IT teams to plan and manage their Continuous Transformation journeys, today announced Microservice Intelligence, the latest addition to the LeanIX Continuous Transformation Platform. Microservice Intelligence automatically creates a microservices catalog that integrates with DevOps toolchains to provide 360-degree transparency of all cloud-native applications, ownership and dependencies. Knowing where microservices are deployed, who is responsible and how they support the business enable engineering teams to control complexity, boost developer productivity and build reliable software.

"Running microservices at scale requires IT organizations to adopt cloud-native application development and bring data from disconnected sources, like CI/CD pipelines and Kubernetes, together," said André Christ, co-founder and CEO of LeanIX. "To effectively break down information silos, developers and engineering managers must establish shared objectives to get applications from design to production efficiently. Microservice Intelligence provides the transparency to assess and optimize the growing number of microservices, dependencies and owners across the software delivery lifecycle."

Today every organization needs to be a software company, and success requires building digital services quickly and with high quality. Agile practices, microservices and cloud-native development are rapidly adopted and used to decompose large monolithic architectures. However, as scale and complexity increase, it isn't easy to understand the totality and context of all that is happening and where responsibility lies.

Microservice Intelligence automatically catalogs an organization's microservice landscape by surfacing and correlating metadata from disconnected toolchains, pipelines and Kubernetes clusters. It provides a 360-degree view to help engineering leaders establish transparency across all microservices and their dependencies. By monitoring critical deployment KPIs such as deployment frequency, mean-time-to-recovery (MTTR) or failure rates, engineering leaders can help increase development efficiency and make software decisions based on data and insights.