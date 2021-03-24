UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO

Mr. Jennings, CPA, is a seasoned accounting executive, who served as an Audit Manager at Ernst & Young and Corporate Controller for publicly-traded MetaCreations Corporation and, for more than 17 years, served as the Principal Accounting Officer for publicly-traded eHealth, Inc., a leading health insurance marketplace with a technology and service platform that provides consumer engagement, education and health insurance enrollment solutions.

UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth”), an integrated global platform serving four large digital health markets, today announced the appointment of Jay Jennings as its new Chief Accounting Officer (“CAO”). Mr. Jennings will join UpHealth’s senior leadership team and lead the company’s accounting functions as it transitions to a public company as a result of its announced business combination with GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX).

In his role at eHealth, Mr. Jennings built a global finance team from five to 100 employees. He was responsible for accounting operations, revenue operations, SEC reporting, technical accounting, financial planning and analysis, business analytics, income taxes, treasury and corporate insurance/risk management programs. Mr. Jennings also managed system implementations focused on driving automation, improved analytics and cost-savings.

“Jay has more than 30 years of hands-on senior financial leadership in public and private technology and healthcare companies,” said Martin Beck, Chief Financial Officer, UpHealth Holdings, Inc. “His experience of growing eHealth from a VC-backed startup though an IPO, while supporting multiple acquisitions, will be instrumental in helping us continue to build UpHealth.”

“UpHealth is one of the only profitable, global, digital health companies serving the enterprise healthcare marketplace,” Mr. Jennings said. “I look forward to using my expertise to help the company complete its upcoming SPAC business combination and lead the accounting functions as it transitions to a public company. I see the strength of the UpHealth model, which is focused on digitally empowering local, national and global healthcare and helping transform the existing continuum of care.”

About the Transaction:

In November 2020, UpHealth and GigCapital2, a special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC,” also known as a blank-check company), announced they had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. Upon closing of the business combination, the combined operating company will be named UpHealth and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “UPH”. On January 21st, 2021, GigCapital2 announced that it had secured $285 million from institutional investors in connection with its business combination with UpHealth. On February 8th, 2021, GigCapital2 filed a Form S-4 with the SEC in regards to the proposed combination, and on March 22nd, 2021, filed a response to SEC comments.