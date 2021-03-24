 

Freddie Mac Prices $913 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F104

MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $913 million in K Certificates (K-F104 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about March 30, 2021. The K-F104 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are SOFR-based.

K-F104 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Discount Margin Coupon Dollar Price
AS $913.163 9.45 25 30-day SOFR avg + 25 100.000
XS Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.
  • Co-Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Related Links

The K-F104 Certificates will not be rated and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F104 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF104 Mortgage Trust (KF104 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF104 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F104 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

