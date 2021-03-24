 

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 2.4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this US food and beverage industry cleaning services market report.

The US food and beverage industry cleaning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The rising awareness on environmental issues are encouraging the vendors to rely on green cleaning services that is expected to generate incremental revenue of over USD 280 million during the forecast period.
  2. The rise in dry ice blasting technique has supported the growth in equipment cleaning segment which contributed over 26% of share in 2020.
  3. Driven by the COVID-19 impact, the demand for disinfection services in US F&B industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
  4. With the rise in QSR and food trucks, the demand for commercial kitchen cleaning is more significant with incremental revenues of over USD 190 million.
  5. With major F&B manufacturing facilities including diary, RTE, and beverage processing units, the Midwestern region was the largest revenue generating region with over USD 480 million in 2020.
  6. The Southern region is expected to grow over 6% during the forecast period driven by the demand in Central South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky and Texas.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by operation, service type, end-user, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 34 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-food-and-beverage-cleaning-services-market 

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market – Segmentation

  • The standard cleaning services are expected to generate incremental revenue of USD 512 million during the forecast period. With a market share of over 67% in 2020, the standard segment is expected to sustain its significance in the US cleaning services market. However, the rising awareness of environmental hazards has driven several service providers to offer green services in the F&B industry. 
  • HVAC, equipment cleaning, and disinfection are some of the major services preferred for the F&B cleaning facilities during 2020. The demand for green operations, pest control and sanitation, production line cleaning are expected to witness traction during the forecast period. Equipment cleaning services accounted for 27% of the total revenue share in 2020.
  • The commercial kitchen segment is expected to contribute 22% of the total revenue by 2026, owing to the increased demand for disinfection and HVAC services in restaurants, food trucks, and cloud kitchens. Pro Clean Janitorial and MC Janitorial are the key players in the segment.

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market by Operation

