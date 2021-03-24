LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf

BONN, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX, a platform that enables Corporate IT and Product IT teams to plan and manage their Continuous Transformation journeys, today announced the acquisition of Cleanshelf Inc. Headquartered in San Francisco, Cleanshelf is a leading enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) management solution with more than 3,000 integrations and it currently manages $700 million in SaaS spend for its customers. The software provides an automated view of all SaaS applications in an enterprise, simplifying management and enabling resource optimization.

With the Cleanshelf acquisition, LeanIX is now the first provider in the enterprise architecture industry to offer an out-of-the-box solution for SaaS management

Cleanshelf is a perfect complement to LeanIX's Application Portfolio Management and solves the problem CIOs and CFOs face keeping track of a company's decentralized software tooling ecosystem. With the Cleanshelf acquisition, LeanIX is now the first provider in the enterprise architecture industry to offer its customers an out-of-the-box solution for SaaS management.

The market for SaaS tools has expanded dramatically in recent years. There were just five SaaS providers listed on the stock exchange in 2012, and there are now more than 100. 70 percent of companies are currently investing in SaaS and public cloud offerings and will continue to do so, according to a recent Gartner I&O Leaders Survey . Whether it's Zoom, Teams or Slack, COVID-19 has further accelerated the adoption and heavy use of SaaS offerings in enterprises.

SaaS Management from Cleanshelf Brings Automated Transparency

The rapid expansion of online subscriptions to a wide variety of SaaS applications is mostly decentralized, making it difficult for companies to keep track of increasing expenditures as well as security and data protection. SaaS spending per employee is continuously increasing, as is the total amount of this spending. For CIOs and CFOs, the use of suitable SaaS management platforms is becoming increasingly important in order to gain transparency over decentralized IT purchases, without losing the benefits of quick access to software applications available online.