 

DGAP-News FUCHS opens a new production plant for polyurea lubricating greases at its Kaiserslautern site

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS opens a new production plant for polyurea lubricating greases at its Kaiserslautern site (news with additional features)

24.03.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS opens a new production plant for polyurea lubricating greases at its Kaiserslautern site

The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, has invested EUR 25 million in its Kaiserslautern site and officially inaugurated a new production facility on March 24. A fully automated production plant for polyurea and other lubricating grease specialties has been built on a 2,000 m² footprint on the over 90,000 m² premises of FUCHS LUBRITECH GmbH, which is based there.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fuchs Petrolub AG Vz!
Long
Basispreis 33,32€
Hebel 5,36
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 48,26€
Hebel 5,06
Ask 0,77
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The production plant is state-of-the-art and sets the highest standards in terms of safety, energy use and environmental protection in the manufacturing process. "The new production is one of our final projects in the global growth initiative launched in 2016, which is focused on capacity increase in line with advanced technology," said Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. "It will enable us to significantly increase the production capacity of polyurea greases, allowing us to respond quickly to specific customer requirements and supply tailor-made polyurea greases, for example for use in the e-mobility, wind power and food industries."

"The new plant is a milestone for the entire FUCHS Group in terms of the production and distribution of polyurea greases. The production concept implemented will serve as a blueprint for other Group sites and sets a global standard for grease technology at FUCHS," explains Lucas Haaß, Managing Director of FUCHS LUBRITECH and responsible for Production and Supply Chain.

After the current investment, FUCHS LUBRITECH GmbH, which currently employs 353 people at its Kaiserslautern site, still has a considerable area of land available for future expansion on the premises.

Mannheim, March 24, 2021

FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Public Relations
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Tel. +49 621 3802-1104
tina.vogel@fuchs.com
www.fuchs.com/group

Seite 1 von 4
Fuchs Petrolub Vz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News FUCHS opens a new production plant for polyurea lubricating greases at its Kaiserslautern site DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FUCHS opens a new production plant for polyurea lubricating greases at its Kaiserslautern site (news with additional features) 24.03.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON bei Zielerreichung voll auf Kurs - Abbau der Verschuldung kommt schneller voran
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG zeigt 2020 kräftiges Wachstum und prognostiziert noch stärkeres Wachstum für 2021e
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plant Ausschüttung einer Dividende von 1,00 EUR je Aktie für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: FUCHS eröffnet am Standort Kaiserslautern eine neue Produktionsanlage für Polyharnstoff-Schmierfette (deutsch)
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: FUCHS eröffnet am Standort Kaiserslautern eine neue Produktionsanlage für Polyharnstoff-Schmierfette
19.03.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Schlecht'
12.03.21
UBS belässt Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Sell'
12.03.21
Fuchs: Neue Aktivitäten in Ägypten
12.03.21
DGAP-News: FUCHS erweitert seine Präsenz in Afrika mit einem neuen Joint Venture in Ägypten (deutsch)
12.03.21
DGAP-News: FUCHS expands its presence in Africa with a new joint venture in Egypt
12.03.21
DGAP-News: FUCHS erweitert seine Präsenz in Afrika mit einem neuen Joint Venture in Ägypten
10.03.21
DZ BANK belässt Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Halten'
10.03.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Halten'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
2
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Fuchs Petrolub steigen auf Hoch seit Mitte Dezember
11.12.20
2.559
Fuchs Petrolub konjunkturresistent?