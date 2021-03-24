 

Regions to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 23, 2021

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 23, 2021. Executives from the company will discuss the results via a live audio webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET. A news release and additional materials will be available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at https://ir.regions.com prior to the webcast.

Regions Financial headquarters; Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to the live audio webcast at 10 a.m. on April 23, an associated slide presentation will be reviewed by Regions executives. An archived recording of the webcast will be available at https://ir.regions.com following the live event.

 

 

A telephone replay will also be available from Friday, April 23 beginning at 2 p.m. ET through Sunday, May 23. To listen, please dial 1-855-859-2056, and use access code 8791000.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

