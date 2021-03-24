Regions to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 23, 2021

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 23, 2021. Executives from the company will discuss the results via a live audio webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET. A news release and additional materials will be available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at https://ir.regions.com prior to the webcast.

