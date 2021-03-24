 

Boehringer Ingelheim Makes Rapid Shift to Digital Engagement with Veeva CRM Engage Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Boehringer Ingelheim, a top 20 global pharmaceutical company, is standardizing on Veeva CRM Engage Meeting to drive more valued interactions between its global field organization and healthcare providers (HCPs). The solution from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) helped the company host more than one million remote meetings in just 12 months. By easily facilitating compliant online meetings, Boehringer Ingelheim extended the reach and productivity of its field team and gave them greater flexibility to connect with HCPs anytime, anywhere.

“Veeva CRM Engage Meeting gives our medical sales reps and medical science liaisons a better way to connect with doctors and provide them with the information they need on new therapeutic options,” said Alex Renner, global head of IT marketing and sales at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Digital engagement not only makes our field force more productive, it has been adopted as one of the preferred ways to interact for many doctors.”

Digital engagement is now fundamental to keeping customer-facing teams connected with HCPs—all in a compliant way—and to their ability to deliver the best possible patient care. Boehringer Ingelheim had the vision to pilot virtual engagements in select markets even before COVID-19, which allowed for a quick acceleration of its global rollout early last year. The company hosts roundtables, seminars, and advisory boards through the platform, allowing physicians to exchange useful information on medical cases and diagnoses.

During the past 12 months, the medical sales rep’s average Veeva Engage remote meeting duration doubled to 20 minutes, which helped Boehringer Ingelheim deliver more information to HCPs and deepen relationships. The company’s adoption of Veeva CRM Engage Meeting builds upon its success using Veeva CRM for multichannel engagement, including Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva Events, and Veeva Align. Boehringer Ingelheim also uses Veeva Vault PromoMats and Veeva Vault MedComms to more quickly create compliant digital content that field teams use during engagements with HCPs.

“Digital engagement is improving the flexibility, productivity, and reach of Boehringer Ingelheim’s customer-facing teams,” said Andy Fuchs, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. “This empowers them to adapt to new market dynamics and connect with the right HCPs at the right time through the right channels.”

Additional Information

For more on Veeva CRM Engage Meeting, visit: veeva.com/EngageMeeting
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Veeva Systems Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boehringer Ingelheim Makes Rapid Shift to Digital Engagement with Veeva CRM Engage Meeting Boehringer Ingelheim, a top 20 global pharmaceutical company, is standardizing on Veeva CRM Engage Meeting to drive more valued interactions between its global field organization and healthcare providers (HCPs). The solution from Veeva Systems …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Der erste Patient schließt in Phase IIb die digitale Einwilligung mit dem Veeva Clinical Network ab
16.03.21
First Patient Completes Digital Consent with Veeva Clinical Network in Phase 2b Study
09.03.21
BYD, Geely, Bilibili, Pinduoduo, Kingsoft uvm.: Jetzt geht es ans „Abstauben“!
05.03.21
Neue Studie zeigt auf, dass mehr Auftragsforschungsinstitute Maßnahmen ergreifen, um dem dringenden Bedarf an schnelleren klinischen Studien gerecht zu werden
04.03.21
New Research Reveals More CROs Taking Action to Meet Urgent Need for Faster Clinical Trials
02.03.21
Veeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results