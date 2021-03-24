 

NortonLifeLock Experts Warn Against COVID-Related Tax Phishing Scams

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

On the heels of the IRS tax filing extension in the U.S., NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today alerted consumers to surging tax-related phishing scams and shared Cyber Safety tips to help people stay ahead of cybercriminals and more safely take advantage of the extended time to file this season. While tax-related identity theft is an ongoing threat year-round, NortonLifeLock experts expect to see an increase this year due to the significant rise in unemployment benefits fraud and COVID related tax refund phishing scams.

“We’re seeing up to 60 new tax-related phishing sites appear each day,” said Darren Shou, head of technology for NortonLifeLock. “Many of these sites may only be active for 24 hours, but in that short span of time, attackers can use the information consumers believed they were sharing with a legitimate site for tax fraud, unemployment fraud, fake job hiring scams and other financial crimes. This year, cybercriminals are also taking advantage of the pandemic with COVID-related phishing scams, impersonating the IRS with emails to consumers with the false promise of tax relief payments that attempt to swindle people into providing their real personal and financial information.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu NortonLifeLock Inc!
Short
Basispreis 23,48€
Hebel 10,03
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 18,78€
Hebel 7,85
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

With more than 57 million people in the U.S. filing for unemployment between March and September 2020, identity thieves have taken advantage of the overwhelming number of claims by using personal information, such as a social security number or financial account information, to file an income tax return and steal the tax refund. According to the Department of Labor Inspector General, as much as $60 billion in pandemic-related unemployment benefits are fake.

NortonLifeLock recommends individuals take the following steps to protect themselves:

  • Avoid Suspicious Links and Emails: Criminals often engage in phishing scams to get personal information like social security numbers, mailing addresses or birthdates. Companies will never ask for sensitive information through email, and the IRS initiates most contact with taxpayers through U.S. mail. Consumers should take extra steps to verify these forms of communication by avoiding links or downloading attachments and confirming that the website for a link is legitimate.
  • Apply for an IP PIN: An Identity Protection Personal Identification Number, better known as an IP PIN, is a six-digit number assigned by the IRS that individuals can use to combat tax-related identity theft. The IP PIN can be used when filing an income-tax return to help prevent cyberthieves from filing false returns.
  • Report Identity Theft Immediately: If an individual receives a 1099-G form for unemployment benefits they did not receive, they should contact the issuing state agency to request a revised 1099-G showing they did not receive these benefits. Next, they should immediately complete IRS Form 14039 to report fraudulent returns to the IRS and attach the document to their physical tax return. Individuals can also report this crime to law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission as well as the three national credit bureaus of Experian, Equifax and TransUnion to place a fraud alert or credit freeze on their credit reports. Consumers should also inform their employer's human resources department.
  • Protect Personal Information: Finally, to keep information safe, it’s critical to create strong passwords, keep tax records secure, use a secure Wi-Fi connection, and never share sensitive information over the phone. NortonLifeLock also recommends individuals monitor their online bank and credit accounts for suspicious charges or withdrawals.

To learn more about identity theft, visit https://us.norton.com/internetsecurity-id-theft.html.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NortonLifeLock Experts Warn Against COVID-Related Tax Phishing Scams On the heels of the IRS tax filing extension in the U.S., NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today alerted consumers to surging tax-related phishing scams and shared Cyber Safety tips to help people stay ahead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
NortonLifeLock Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
25
Symantec Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results